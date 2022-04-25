The middle dead line disclosed that the CEO from Crunchyroll, Colin Decker left office. In his place he will stay Rahul Puriniwho already has experience in the field after being COO in Funimation. The movement occurs just when both anime streaming services continue to merge their operations.

In a statement shared with employees, the departure of the former president of Crunchyroll. In this it is mentioned that Colin Decker had a Major role in Sony Pictures Entertainment’s acquisition of the anime service. In addition to the fact that it integrated in a very good way with Funimation in recent times.

The same document indicates that who will be the new president, Rahul Puriniwas key in the global growth of subscribers of Funimation. The executive reported that he is very honored to take on this new position as president of Crunchyroll and hopes to continue its growth.

No specific details were given as to why. Colin Decker decided to leave the presidency of Crunchyroll. However, it seems that he leaves the company in very good hands, so we should not worry. Especially since there is now a huge increase in interest in the world of anime.

How is the union of Crunchyroll and Funimation going?

Along with the news of the departure of Decker and the rise of Purinidetails were given of Crunchyroll Y Funimation. Sony He said that the anime business is very strong and is a vital part of their strategies. They recently saw a substantial growth in their number of subscribers, which will surely be reinforced with the contents that will be added soon.

The merger of Crunchyroll and Funimation is going ‘better than planned’ and is opening the doors to new opportunities. Sony sees ways to grow in the fields of manga, e-commerce and games, both for consoles and mobile phones.

Not to mention that they are very happy with the success they achieved with Jujutsu Kaisen 0 when bringing her to North America. Since the tape raised 34 million dollars. With these profits, they will surely be encouraged to bring even more productions. Sounds like a great time to be an anime fan, doesn’t it?

