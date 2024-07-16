It seems that Crunchyroll will still bet on the physical format of its series and has already confirmed that it will bring some of the most popular ones to Blu-ray and DVD, among them the second season of Vinland Saga, Afro Samurai, Goblin Slayer and The Ancient Magus’ Brideamong other.

If you want to know more about the physical collection that Crunchyroll will distribute, you can check it out here.

The titles in the Crunchyroll catalog also have Bocchi The Rock!, The Boy and the Heron, The Witch and the Mercury, Mushoku Tensei, Rent-A-Girlfriend among others. However, New releases are Vinland Saga second season expected on October 15, while Afro Samurai until October 22, 2024. While the schedule is subject to change, titles are likely to arrive without delays.

The title of Afro Samurai It is particularly novel as it features extra material such as interviews with the cast, conversations with the series’ musical composer (RZA), and even details of its staging at Comic Con.

Below is the release schedule:

October 8, 2024

CLASSROOM FOR HEROES — full season (subtitled only) — Blu-ray

Ouran High School Host Club —the complete series— (Blu-ray)

October 15, 2024

One Piece — Collection 35 — Blu-ray/DVD Combo

Vinland Saga Season 2 Part 2 — Blu-ray

October 22, 2024

Afro Samurai — Director’s Cut — Blu-ray (Walmart Exclusive)

Afro Samurai: Resurrection — Director’s Cut — Blu-ray

GOBLIN SLAYER Season 2 — Blu-ray

Outlaw Star — The Complete Series — Blu-ray

October 29, 2024•

One Piece Movie: Gold — Blu-ray/DVD Combo

Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2, Part 2: Blu-ray/DVD Bundle

Crunchyroll: How much does a subscription cost?

There are different membership modalities for Crunchyroll and Each has different costs and benefits.To continue; the details:

Fan Plan: 119 MXN per month

The entire Crunchyroll catalog ad-free, with new anime episodes arriving shortly after their premiere in Japan.

You can watch anime on only one device at a time.

Mega Fan: 149 MXN per month

The entire Crunchyroll catalog ad-free, with new anime episodes arriving shortly after their premiere in Japan.

You can watch anime on four devices at the same time.

You can download chapters to watch them offline.

You have access to the Crunchyroll Game Vault —the platform’s exclusive catalog that specializes in video games—.

Annual Mega Fan: 14999 MXN per year

All the benefits of the monthly Mega Fan plan but with a single payment for the twelve months of the year with a respective 16 percent discount on what the monthly payment would be. Remember that you now have the possibility of creating profiles, so you can share accounts.

