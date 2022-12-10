Crunchyroll revealed the categories in which anime that came out in 2022 will compete for its 2023 Crunchyroll Awards.

The vast majority of those that were in previous events will still be present but there are some additions. This presentation will take place on March 4, 2023 and will be live; the worldwide online broadcast will take place from Tokyo, Japan.

The award will be divided into two parts. Some categories, which are the most important, will be part of the main ceremony.

Instead, the ones that remain will have a mention during the streaming for the fans. Among the main ones, the Special Achievement Award stands out, a recognition of a person, study or company that positively impacts the industry.

Another of the 2023 Crunchyroll Awards categories, Best Original Anime (Best Original Anime), rewards series that are not based on a manga, light novel, or other work; they are entirely original.

There is another, Presenter’s Choice, which is an award made for a special guest presenting an award. In this case, a person, studio or company can be recognized at the ceremony.

What are the categories of the Crunchyroll Awards 2023?

Most of the titles in each award category at the Crunchyroll Awards 2023 are self-explanatory, except for the ones we mentioned above. The main recognitions are the following:

– Best Original Anime (Best Original Anime)

– Best Character Design (Best Character Design)

– Best Animation (Best Animation)

– Best Continuing Series (Best Continuing Series)

– Best Romance (Best Romance Anime)

– Best Fantasy (Best Fantasy Anime)

– Best Comedy (Best Comedy Anime)

– Presenter’s Choice

– Best Score (Best Soundtrack)

– Best Anime Song (Best Anime Song)

– Best Film (Best Anime Film)

– Best Director (Best Director)

– Anime of the Year (Anime of the Year)

The Crunchyroll Awards 2023 anime awards that are not part of the main ceremony and that will be mentioned in the broadcast are as follows:

– Best Main Character (Best Protagonist)

– Best Supporting Character (Best Support Character)

– ‘Must Protect At All Costs’ Character

– Best New Series (Best New Series)

– Best Opening Sequence (Best Opening Sequence)

– Best Ending Sequence (Best Closing Sequence)

– Best Action (Best Action Anime)

– Best Drama (Best Drama Anime)

– Best Voice Artist Performance (Best Voice Acting)

In the ‘Must Protect At All Costs’ Character category of the Crunchyroll Awards 2023 anime awards are included characters that make us understand that there are things in life that are worth protecting.

Regarding the recognition of voice acting, the awardees are artists in languages ​​such as Arabic, Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Latin Spanish.

