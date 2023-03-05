As scheduled, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 took place, in which there were great guest personalities. Among them directors Justin Lin (fast and the furious) and Robert Rodriguez (desperado).

Likewise, the actors Finn Wolfhard (stranger things), Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) and Jacob Bertrand (Cobra Kai). There was no shortage of athletes, such as Juju Smith-Schuster from the NFL and Zelina Vega from WWE.

To those mentioned above we must add streamers such as Valkyrae and Sykkuno, actresses Haruka Kaki and Sawa Suzuki and comedian Kendo Kobayashi.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 presentation was given by voice actress Sally Amaki and animator Jon Kabira.

Within the framework of these awards, Crunchyroll announced a new initiative with Sony Music Entertainment (SME), in which the latter’s musical content reached its catalog.

This is how Crunchyroll reached 100 live concerts and 3,200 music videos. There are also 250 artists from SME (Japan) present. For this awards ceremony, 18 million fans from 200 countries and territories voted.

The voters who participated the most were from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Mexico and the US. Without further ado, we share the complete list of winners.

Which anime won at the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards?

The list of anime recognized at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 can be seen below. As in previous editions, the premieres that correspond to autumn are not contemplated:

– Anime of the Year – Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

– Best Action Anime – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Entertainment District Arc

– Best Animation) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Entertainment District Arc

– Best Anime Song – ‘The Rumbling’ YesM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

– Best Character Design – Akira Matsushima, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Entertainment District Arc

– Best Comedy Anime – SPY x FAMILY

– Best Ongoing Series – ONE PIECE

– Best Director – Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Entertainment District Arc

– Best Drama Anime – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

– Best Ending – ‘Comedy’Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY

– Best Fantasy Anime – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Entertainment District Arc

– Best Film – JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

– Best Main Character – Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

– Best New Series – SPY x FAMILY

– Best Opening – ‘The Rumbling’ YesM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

– Best Original Anime – Lycoris Recoil

– Best Romantic Anime – Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

– Best Original Score – Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

– Best Supporting Character – Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

– ‘Character We Should Always Protect’ – Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

In terms of voice acting and dubbing in various languages, the winners at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 were the following:

– Best Voice Performance in Latin Spanish – Alejandro Orozco, Gyutaro, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

– Best Voice Interpretation in Spanish – Jaime Pérez de Sevilla, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

– Best Portuguese Voice Acting – Nina Carvalho, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

– Best English Voice Performance – Zach Aguilar, David Martínez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

– Best Japanese Voice Acting – Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

– Best Arabic Voice Performance – Amal Hawija, Gon Freecss, Detective Conan: The Bride of Shibuya (movies)

– Best French Voice Performance – Brigitte Lecordier, Bojji, Ranking of Kings

– Best German Voice Performance – Nicolás Artajo, Yūta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

– Best Italian Voice Performance – Elisa Giorgio, Maki Zen’in, JUJUTSU KAISEN (Court 1)

So it can be seen that the big winners of the night were Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and SPY x FAMILY.

In addition to the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.