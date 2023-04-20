Crunchyroll Italy announces the program of events and screenings on the occasion of Naples Comicon 2023which will take place from 28 April to 1 May coming at the location of the Overseas Exhibition.

During the event it will be possible to attend the screenings of freshly released souls, that is The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie, Attack on Titan: The Final Season – The Final Chaptersthe Italian version of BLUE LOCK, A Couple of Cuckoos and the final episodes of CHAINSAW MAN dubbed in Italian.

But that’s not all: you will find the complete program below.

CRUNCHYROLL AT NAPLES COMICON 2023 FROM 28 APRIL TO 1 MAY

A brand new stand, games, exclusive gadgets and lots of screenings for all anime fans!

After the success of the 2022 edition, Crunchyroll is officially returning to Naples for a new edition of Comicon! Just like last year, we await you in the Asian Village with a stand full of games, gadgets, an exclusive store and lots of surprises for all season ticket holders.

Are you a fan of One Piece? Come and challenge us by proving how well you know the adventures of the Straw Hat crew in a brand new game created just for you!

Are you a Premium user? Show us your active subscription from your phone and try your luck to win limited edition prizes!

And then again panels, announcements, surprises and lots of screenings!

This is the official calendar of events:

Friday 28 April at 12.15, Sala Italia – The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie

The Quintessential Quintuplets is one of the most loved anime by Crunchyroll audience with a passionate fanbase that not only has the anime released in the past years but also the manga on which the anime is based, published in Italy by J-Pop Manga.

After two intense and exciting seasons, this film will tell us the conclusion of the story that binds Futaro to the 5 sisters up to revealing the mystery that lies around the long-awaited wedding. Who will be the mysterious bride?

Saturday 29 April at 11.45, Sala Italia – Attack on Titan: The Final Season – The Final Chapters

One step away from the grand finale of one of the most representative anime of this generation, let’s celebrate the world of Attack on Titan together once again.

This exclusive screening presents us with the first chapter of the special just released on Crunchyroll, in which the latest twists kick off involving the members of the Research Corps as they prepare to block the advance of Eren and the Giants freed from the walls, ready to bring death and devastation to the world.

Saturday 29 April at 5.30 pm, Auditorium – BLUELOCK

The football anime that nobody expected but we all waited for! One of the revelations of the last few months is presented in Naples in a dubbed version in absolute preview!

With Japan eliminated from the 2018 World Cup, the Japan Football Federation decides to create a program to find promising young athletes and prepare them for the 2022 World Cup. Isagi Yōichi, a striker, receives an invitation to participate in this program whose goal is to “destroy Japanese underdog football” with a revolutionary method: isolate 300 young and promising forwards in a prison-like structure called “Blue Lock” and subject them to rigorous training aimed at creating “the ‘most selfish and best striker in the world’.

Sunday 30 April, 2.00 pm, Sala Italia – A Couple of Cuckoos

One of the most popular new romantic comedies of this year both as an anime and as a manga. In collaboration with Star Comics which brought the homonymous manga to Italy, let’s see together with its author Miki Yoshikawa the first two episodes that kick off the story.

Nagi Umino is a high school student who one day discovers that he was raised in a family that is not his own: due to an exchange of cots that took place in the hospital where he was born, the boy was in fact separated from his real parents. So he decides to go to see his biological family for the first time, but on the way he collides with Erika Amano, a pretty and popular girl who is upset after learning that she has been promised to marry a stranger. The lives of the two boys will begin to intertwine in unexpected ways!

Monday 1st May at 3.00 pm, Auditorium – Chainsaw Man

The anime of the year, the latest jewel of the award-winning MAPPA studio conquered the Italian public in the autumn with the original version and now again with the spectacular Italian version. Let’s see together at Comicon the grand finale of season 1 with episode 10 and to follow in absolute preview the episodes 11 and 12.

Denji is an underprivileged boy who kills devils to survive. His life changes dramatically after an ill-fated mission that transforms him into Chainsaw Man. No longer human, not even the devil, what is he fighting for?

Are you ready for this journey into the world of anime? What is the appointment you are waiting for the most?

See you at the fair!