CRUNCHYROLL announced that from today it will also land on Spotify thanks to a series of thematic playlists dedicated to the world of anime. There are five playlists created by the company, each with a different theme that follows some typical characteristics of the world of anime. The playlists are:

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

ADDED TO QUEUE: CRUNCHYROLL LAUNCHES ANIME PLAYLISTS ON SPOTIFY

Crunchyroll-Curated Playlists and a Dedicated Section Starting Today on Spotify’s Global Anime Hub

Crunchyroll®the ultimate home for anime fans around the world, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Spotify to offer listeners specially curated playlists and a dedicated section in Spotify’s Anime Hub. The partnership comes as global anime music listening on Spotify has increased 395% since 2021, highlighting the growing influence of anime culture around the world. Transforming the daily grind into an epic adventure, the playlists present fans with a curated selection of music that will immerse them in the action-packed world of anime.

The new “Curated by Crunchyroll” playlists will be updated regularly with new songs for listeners to enjoy, creating the ultimate anime-inspired playlist:

Crunchyroll Anime Essentials – A new anime season has arrived on Crunchyroll this summer! Listen to the music that accompanies the lineup.

The Broody Black-Haired MC – Anguished and with a tragic past, this character’s behavior may be intimidating to some, but in reality he just needs a hug.

The Bubbly Pink-Haired BFF – SAlways there when a friend is in trouble, this character brings light, positivity and an often underestimated strength.

The OP White-Haired Sensei – Beneath his cold and detached exterior, this character is an enigma to be unraveled.

The Journey Begins – You are the protagonist of your own story. The fate of the world depends on you… and of course there are the side missions…

The lineup will also include Crunchyroll’s recently debuted hit podcast: Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect Podcastfeaturing high-profile guests like Oppenheimer’s David Dastmalchian, rapper Denzel Curry, and J-Pop icon LiSA.

“Anime and Japanese music are a perfect match,” said Terry Li, Executive Vice President of Emerging Business at Crunchyroll and General Manager of Crunchyroll Games. “Music is a vital part of the anime experience, and through our partnership with Spotify, we’re thrilled to amplify that connection and make the fandom even more engaging for our fans.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Crunchyroll to give listeners a new selection of anime music to explore,” shared Kyota Onishi, Spotify’s Head of Music in Japan. “On Spotify, anime listening has grown globally in recent years, and we hope Anime Hub becomes an indispensable part of anime culture.”

The “Curated by Crunchyroll” selection is available herefrom theAnimeHub from Spotify. On Crunchyroll You can find over 250 hours of Japanese music and performance videos from popular artists such as LiSA and aimer.

About Spotify

Spotify’s mission is to unlock the potential of human creativity by giving a million creative artists the opportunity to make a living from their art, and billions of fans the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by it. Spotify’s platform forever changed the way people listen to music when it launched in 2008. Our move into podcasting brought innovation and a new generation of listeners, and in 2022 we entered a new and growing audio market with the addition of audiobooks.

Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage, and enjoy over 100 million songs, 6 million podcast titles, and 350,000 audiobooks à la carte on Spotify. We are the world’s most popular subscription audio streaming service with over 626 million users, including 246 million subscribers in more than 180 markets.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans in over 200 countries and territories through the most beloved content and titles. In addition to free viewing of ad-supported titles and a premium subscription option for access to the full catalog of series, Crunchyroll reaches the global anime community through events, film releases, video games, collectibles, and manga.

Anime fans can access the largest catalog of titles available through Crunchyroll, translated into multiple languages ​​for fans around the world. Part of the offering includes each season’s extensive simulcast slate, highly anticipated new releases available immediately after their Japanese airing.

The Crunchyroll app is available on nearly 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.