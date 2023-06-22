Crunchyroll Italy start the summer by announcing the arrival of new anime dubbed in Italian on the streaming platform, and there’s something for everyone. Unfortunately, in addition to the list of titles, which we include below, the debut dates of these new dubbings have not been announced, but we will keep you updated as soon as Crunchyroll lets you know. Are you ready to find out which anime it is? Here’s the list.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

LINK CLICK season 2

Masamune-kun’s Revenge R

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnated season 2

My Unique Skills Make Me OP Even at Level 1

Reborn as a Vending Machine

Source: Crunchyroll Italy