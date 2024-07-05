Crunchyroll announces part 2 of the “Summer 2024 Anime Season”, aka the list of new releases expected between July and Augustamong which we also find the animated adaptation of the video game Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin.
In total, there are over 40 titles between new and continuing series, with the communication mainly relating to the new or most prominent titles of this season. Note that the release dates refer to the premieres subtitled and distributed in simulcast, while the dubbed editions will be communicated later.
This is a pretty busy time for releases, though probably not as busy as the fall, given the standard modus operandi.
Here is a list of the major news between July and August
Among these we also remember the start of My Hero Academia: Season 7 Part 2, which has been set for July 13.
So let’s see what Crunchyroll has announced for the period of July and August, for now.
Here is the list of upcoming series:
- My Wife Has No Emotion (Tezuka Productions) – Out now, the story of a single man who finds himself having feelings for the robot housewife Mina
- Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells (Seven Arcs) – July 4, the story of a low-level mage who proves that even the weakest spells can be useful
- CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD Divinez Season (Kinema citrus, Gift-o’-Animation, and STUDIO JEMI) – July 5, featuring the return of Akina Myodo for more card battles in the latest season
- A Nobody’s Way Up to an Exploration Hero (GEKKOU) – July 6, story of the young and awkward Kaito Takagi struggling with dungeons and school life
- Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start with Magical Tools (Typhoon Graphics and Imagica Infos) – July 6, story of Dahlia, who goes from workaholic to magic expert
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PAWorks) – July 6, based on the video game of the same name
- The Elusive Samurai (CloverWorks) – July 6, a tale of rebellion and betrayal in the year 1333 in Japan
- My Deer Friend Nokotan (WIT Studio) – July 7, story of a strange encounter between a student and a deer-girl
- The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies (BONES) – July 9, love at first sight between bitter enemies
- Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai 13 (ILCA) – July 14, sinister tales from Japanese legends, folklore and traditional stories
- True Beauty (Studio N) – August 7, the story of Jugyeong, who goes from being bullied for her appearance to becoming beautiful thanks to makeup, but her double identity is a constant danger
