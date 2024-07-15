During Japan Expo 2024 held over the weekend, CRUNCHYROLL announced four new anime coming in the future. These are Demon Lord 2099animated adaptation of the light novels written by Daigo Murasaki and illustrated by KuretaOf Mechanical Armsseries created and directed by Sae OkamotoOf I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in Historyadaptation of the light novels written by Izumi Okido and illustrated by Jun Hayaseand finally the second season of Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles.

Let’s find out more information about the new acquisitions thanks to the press release issued by the company.

CRUNCHYROLL ANNOUNCES NEW ACQUISITIONS AT JAPAN EXPO IN PARIS

Demon Lord 2099, Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2, Mechanical Arms, and more.

Rome, July 15, 2024 – Crunchyrollthe home of anime worldwide, held its Industry Panel this past weekend in Paris at Japan Expo 2024. During the panel, Crunchyroll announced four new, highly anticipated Japanese anime series acquisitions that it will release to fans around the world this upcoming fall season.

– Demon Lord 2099

The cyberpunk metropolis of Shinjuku, a towering city-state dotted with neon signs and towering skyscrapers, boasts the most dazzling technology. It is here, in the year 2099 of the Fused era, that the legendary demon king Veltol is born for the second time after five centuries of preparation. But the landscape is far different from the world he conquered long ago, as the fusion of magic and technology has led to a surge in human society. Veltol has become a mere footnote, but there is no doubt… this brave new world will be his!

– Mechanical Arms

Hikaru’s life as a middle school student changes drastically when he encounters Alma, an alien entity that looks like a mechanical limb belonging to a race called the Mecha-Ude. Alma, a member of a rare species, is on the run from a sinister group that is hunting down their own kind for limitless power. The unlikely pair are tasked by the resistance group ARMS to save the Mecha-Ude.

– I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History

I, the same girl who hates all those neat little heroines, have been reincarnated as a villain in the world of one of my favorite dating sim games! My dream has come true, so I must make my mark on history by becoming the world’s greatest villain! But to do that, I’ll have to become much stronger and smarter. There’s just one problem: the more I try to be evil, the more the prince falls in love with me! At this rate, will I ever earn my coveted place in history?

– Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2

Rio is a seven-year-old orphan who grew up in the slums after losing his mother. One day, he awakens the memories of Haruto Amakawa, a Japanese college student who died in an unpredictable accident, and of his immense magical powers. After meeting many people and losing just as many, Rio finds himself in his parents’ hometown and vows to take revenge on his mother’s murderer. When he returns to the Strahl region after traveling for several years, Rio saves his mentor, Celia, from a political marriage she didn’t want. Soon after, a pillar of light suddenly appears, leading him to a shocking encounter with Haruto Amakawa’s first love, Ayase Miharu, in her world…

