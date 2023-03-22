To inaugurate this year’s spring schedule, Crunchyroll has announced six new souls that will be dubbed into Italian soon, among which are included Hell’s Paradise And MASHLE. Below you will find the complete list.
- Hell’s Paradise
- I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World
- KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World
- MASHLE
- Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage
- The Legendary Hero Is Dead!
Further details will be revealed soon, including the respective voice actors chosen for each of the series.
Source: Crunchyroll
