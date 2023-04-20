Crunchyroll Italy has announced five new films arriving in the next few days on the steaming platform dedicated to the world of anime. Among them, the film by Quintessential Quintuplets And That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slimeas well as the highly anticipated new film by Mobile Suit Gundam. Only one of these, unfortunately, will be launched with the Italian dubbing. Below is the complete list.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond – April 21 (Italian dub)

– April 21 (Italian dub) To Every You I’ve Loved Before – April 21 (subtitles in Italian)

– April 21 (subtitles in Italian) To Me, The One Who Loved You – April 21 (subtitles in Italian)

– April 21 (subtitles in Italian) Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island – April 28 (subtitles in Italian)

– April 28 (subtitles in Italian) The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie – April 28 (subtitles in Italian)

Source: Crunchyroll