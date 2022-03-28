Spring promises to be a rich season for Crunchyroll, which has just announced the new schedule. Among the various innovations to come, they certainly stand out Spy X Family, Estab Life: Great Escape, Shenmue The Animation (inspired by the famous videogame saga), and Love after World Dominationas well as some welcome returns, as in the case of the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero and the third of Ascendance of a Bookworm.

Among the most promising simulcasts we mention instead Tomodachi Gameanime transposition of the psychological thriller by Mikoto Yamaguchi and Yuki Sato, Ao Ashiinspired by the eponymous sports manga, the original anime Fanfare of Adolescenceand many others.

For the complete list of all the new anime series arriving, we refer you directly to the page of Crunchyroll.

