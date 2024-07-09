The last edition of theAnime Expoduring which also Crunchyroll announced the arrival of new series on the streaming platform.

Between these, Fire Force Season 3, BLUE LOCK Season 2, Yakuza Fiancé and more. More details in the press release we include below.

CRUNCHYROLL ANNOUNCES NEW ACQUISITIONS AT ANIME EXPO: “FIRE FORCE” SEASON 3, “DR. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE,” “THE APOTHECARY DIARIES” SEASON 2, “YAKUZA FIANCE,” “BLUE LOCK” SEASON 2, AND MORE

World premiere trailers and more were shared with fans at the Crunchyroll panel!

Rome – Italy (July 8, 2024) – Crunchyroll, the home of anime fans from all over the world, held its Industry Panel atAnime Expo 2024. During the panel, Crunchyroll announced the acquisition of several highly anticipated Japanese animated series that it will stream to fans around the world over the next year.

OCTOBER 2024

BLUE LOCK Season 2

[Sinossi Stagione 1] After their disastrous 2018 World Cup defeat, the Japanese team is having trouble finding a lineup. But what is missing? A perfect leading scorer to lead the team to victory. The Japan Football Union is doggedly dedicated to finding a goal-hungry, victory-hungry striker who can be the decisive tool that turns defeat into victory… and to do so, they have gathered together 300 of the best and most promising young players. Who will emerge as the leader of the team… one who can outdo anyone in strength and character who stands before him?

Natsume’s Book of Friends

Natsume Takashi has the ability to see spirits, a secret he has long kept hidden. But when he inherits a strange book that belonged to his late grandmother Reiko, he realizes the reason why spirits surround him.

Demon Lord, Retry! R

Akira Oono finds himself in the world of Infinity Game as the final boss and his favorite character, the Demon King Hakuto Kunai. After meeting Aku, Luna, and other friends, the Demon King begins a new journey to find a spell that can bring him back to the real world. The Demon King’s story continues in the next chapter!

Yakuza Fiancé

Somei Renji is Somei Yoshino’s grandfather and the head of the “Somei Group”, the largest yakuza organization in Kansai. When he arranges the girl’s marriage to Miyama Kirishima, Yoshino must move to the estate of the “Miyama Clan”, the largest yakuza group in the Kanto region. Kirishima welcomes Yoshino warmly and is so polite, kind and cute that no one would suspect that he comes from a yakuza family. This initially puts Yoshino at ease, although being in an unfamiliar place makes her feel insecure. But then a series of events make Yoshino realize who the real Kirishima is.

JANUARY 2025

Anyway, I’m Falling in Love with You

It’s July 1, 2020. Mizuha, a second-year high school student, is having the worst seventeenth birthday ever. Not only is she unable to spend time with the boy she likes, but her parents don’t even remember that it’s her birthday. Worse still, an unknown infectious disease is infecting everyone, so all school clubs and trips are suspended. She’s convinced that she’ll never experience those wonderful moments that come with being young… but just then her childhood friend, Mizuki, suddenly declares his love for her and wants to be her boyfriend. It’s a story of the school loves of four friends who have grown up as a family and the protagonist Nishino Mizuha who is so attached to them.

WINTER 2025

Link Click: Bridon Ar

To save Cheng Xiaoshi, Lu Guang returns to his roots, retracing the path of his destiny. However, a photo of Xiaoshi’s parents appears in the “Time Photo Studio.” To uncover the truth, Lu Guang nervously travels to Bridon with Cheng Xiaoshi. The friendly model Xia Fei, the eccentric Chinatown boss Vein, and the mysterious Liu Xiao… as he deals with people with disparate motivations, can Lu Guang break the deadlock he finds himself in?

APRIL 2025 & JANUARY 2026

Fire Force Season 3

[Sinossi stagione 1] Tokyo is burning, with mysterious spontaneous combustions occurring all over the city! The Fire Force is tasked with keeping this inferno at bay, and Shinra is ready to join the fray. Now, as part of Company 8, he uses his Devil’s Fingerprint to keep the city from burning to ashes! But his past and a burning secret threaten to ruin everything.

2025

The Apothecary Diaries

[Sinossi stagione 1] Maomao lived a peaceful life with her apothecary father. But one day she was sold into the imperial palace as a servant. But she is not suited to a life surrounded by nobles. When the emperor’s heir falls ill, she cannot resist the urge to get to work and cure him. This attracts the attention of Jinshi, a handsome officer who decides to promote her. Now the girl is making a name for herself by solving various cases with her medical skills!

ARRIVING

Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE

[Sinossi stagione 1] Many thousands of years in the future, after a mysterious phenomenon that turned all of humanity to stone, Senku Ishigami awakens as a highly intelligent boy with a scientific mind. Facing a petrified world and the total collapse of civilization, Senku decides to use his brain to rebuild the world through science. Starting with his super-strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who also awakened at the same time, they begin to rebuild civilization from scratch… Recalling two million years of scientific history, from the Stone Age to the present day, a story of adventure and craftsmanship like no other is about to begin!

New key art to celebrate the anime’s fifth anniversary has been released.

Omniscient Reader

Dokja was a typical office worker whose only interest was reading the web novel ‘Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse’. But when that tale suddenly becomes reality, he is the only one who knows how the world will end. Knowing this, Dokja uses his knowledge to change the course of history, and the entire world.