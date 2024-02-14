Crunchyroll revealed more details about the awards ceremony of ANIME AWARDS 2024which will be held next March 2.

Today the musical performances of YOASOBI, Hiroyuki Sawano and others, but also presenters of the caliber of Chiaki Kuriyama And Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks in WWE).

More details can be found below.

CRUNCHYROLL REVEALS MUSICAL PERFORMANCES, FAMOUS ANNOUNCERS AND THE OFFICIAL THEME OF THE CRUNCHYROLL ANIME AWARDS 2024

Rome, 13 February 2024 – Anime fans have made their voices heard! With beyond 34 million votes expressed by the anime community around the world (almost doubled from 18 million last year), i Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 today revealed a stellar lineup of musical performers, including YOASOBI and Shing02 who will perform beloved songs from fan-favorite anime, alongside other celebrity hosts, including wrestling legend Mercedes Varnado, American football star DeMarcus Lawrence and the actress, singer and model Chiaki Kuriyama.

New this year is the Crunchyroll Anime Awards theme song, specially created by composer and music producer Hiroyuki SAWANO (Attack on Titan, Solo Leveling) and by the composer, arranger and lyricist KOHTA YAMAMOTO (Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins), who will perform the song live for the first time during the ceremony. The show's iconic opening will be available to stream on Crunchyroll after the Anime Awards conclude.

The complete lineup of musical performances ei new presenters of the ceremony and pre-show are listed below, in alphabetical order:

Musical performances by:

Hiroyuki SAWANO and KOHTA YAMAMOTO Composer, arranger, lyricist, music producer and composer, arranger and lyricist

Composer, arranger, lyricist, music producer and composer, arranger and lyricist Shing02 with OMA and SPIN MASTER A-1 – Recording artist, hip hop band and DJ

Recording artist, hip hop band and DJ YOASOBI – Super Japanese pop duo

Live ceremony and pre-show presenters:

Chiaki Kuriyama – Actress, singer and model

– Actress, singer and model DeMarcus Lawrence – NFL Football Player

– NFL Football Player Emiru – Professional streamer, variety artist, Cosplayer and co-host of Steak & Eggs

– Professional streamer, variety artist, Cosplayer and co-host of Steak & Eggs Joaquim Dos Santos – Director, Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse

– Director, Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse Labrinth – GRAMMY nominated Composer, Producer and Singer

– GRAMMY nominated Composer, Producer and Singer Liza Soberano – Actress, lawyer and entrepreneur

– Actress, lawyer and entrepreneur Mercedes Varnado – WWE World Champion, actress and entrepreneur

– WWE World Champion, actress and entrepreneur Nava Rose – Fashion Creator

– Fashion Creator Phil Lord & Chris Miller – Oscar-winning duo for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

– Oscar-winning duo for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Porter Robinson – GRAMMY nominated musician

– GRAMMY nominated musician Rashmika Mandanna – Indian actress, working in multiple Indian languages

– Indian actress, working in multiple Indian languages I know Takei – Japanese TV personality, comedian, actor and former Japanese decathlon champion

– Japanese TV personality, comedian, actor and former Japanese decathlon champion Vinnie Hacker – Model, professional gamer, actor and digital creator

The 2024 Anime Awards music will be a celebration of key moments in anime history. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Samurai Champloo, Shing02, OMA And SPIN MASTER A-1 will perform the show's opening song, “battlecry,” exclusively for livestream viewers. The Anime Awards will also commemorate important anime anniversaries through the presentation of a unique musical performance bringing together iconic songs from series celebrating milestones, performed by a live orchestra in symphony format. Japanese pop duo YOASOBI they will also perform before their set at Coachella. For fans who want to get excited in advance, some music videos and concert videos from Hiroyuki SAWANO And YOASOBI are available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

The Anime Awards will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with a live ceremony hosted by popular voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Job Kabira. Fans can follow the Anime Awards livestream on Crunchyroll channels at YouTube And Twitch starting at 6pm JST. To relive the action, fans can tune in for reruns starting March 16 on the Crunchyroll linear channel 24/7 on Amazon FreeVee, LG Channels, Pluto TV, Roku Channel and VIZIO WatchFree+.