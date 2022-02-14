Crunchyroll announced the winners of the sixth edition of the Anime Awards, awards ceremonies that celebrate the best Japanese animation products of the past year. We immediately anticipate that the anime of the year award was awarded to the fourth and final season of “Shingeki no Kyojin“(The attack of the Giants), anime inspired by the famous manga by Hajime Isayamawhich ended last October.

IS was therefore MAP studydespite the numerous controversies due to the change of direction, to win the most prestigious award, but the year was full of great productions in the field of Japanese animation.

Here are all the winners in the various categories:

Anime of the Year: Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Best Male Character: Bojji – Ranking of Kings

Best female character: Nobara Kugisaki – Jujutsu Kaisen (cour 2)

Best protagonist: Odokawa – ODDTAXI

Best Antagonist: Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Best Fight Scene: Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo vs. Hanami – Jujutsu Kaisen (cour 2)

Best Director: Baku Kinoshita – ODDTAXI

Best animations: Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Saga

Best Character Design: Tadashi Hiramatsu – Jujutsu Kaisen (cour 2)

Best Score: Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Saga

Best Voice Actor (Japanese): Yuki Kaji – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Best Opening: Boku no Sensou – Shinsei Kamattechan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Best ending: Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Saga

Best Action Series: Jujutsu Kaisen (Cour 2)

Best Comedy: Kami Can’t Communicate

Best Drama Series: To Your Eternity

Best Love Story: Horimiya

Best Fantasy Series: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Season 2)

Best Movie: Demon Slayer The Movie: The Mugen Train

Source: Crunchyroll