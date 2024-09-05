We can close the summer with a flourish by means of a special film screening: The concierge It’s coming to Mexican theaters thanks to Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures. It’s a Production IG title. (Ghost in the Shell, PSYCHO-PASS, Haikyuu!).

The concierge It will hit Mexican theaters as a one-off production, scheduled for Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

The Concierge debuted at the Annecy International Film Festival, it is a film directed by Tsuchika Nishimura and its original and complete title is ““The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store.”

The protagonist is a beginner and concierge apprentice and works at a hotel dedicated to endangered animals, among other details. The film will be released on October 20, 2024 by Aniplex in Japan, however, It will arrive in Mexico for a single day in September, the pre-sale is yet to be announced.

The most interesting details of the production team are as follows:

Director: Yoshimi Itazu (Welcome to the Ballroom).

Voice cast, Natsumi Kawaida as Akino, Takeo Otsuka as Elulu, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Wolly.

The advancement of The concierge allows us to see the development of the protagonist who strives to give her best, Although she has a lot to learn and will face all kinds of clients, the girl is willing to put in the effort to be efficient and capable in the job she has chosen.

The animation is really warm but at the same time saturated, so it will remind us slightly of Mononoke but also to OrangeAre you ready for a new (non-Pokémon) concierge?

What will The Concierge be about?

The official synopsis on Crunchyroll states:

“Akino is a concierge trainee at the Hokkyoku Department Store, an unusual store that caters exclusively to animals. Under the watchful eye of the floor manager and senior concierges, Akino sets about fulfilling the desires of customers with a myriad of needs and problems in her quest to become a full-fledged concierge.”.

The film will last 70 minutes. and she definitely reminds us a bit of the concierge who arrived in December 2023. Are you ready to give Akino a chance? The animation is quite warm.

