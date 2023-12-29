













Crunchyroll admits that Luffy's Gear 5 did break its service









Crunchyroll admitted that Luffy's Gear 5 broke its service due to the number of simultaneous views on its premiere. On August 6, 2023, the long-awaited chapter was released and it remains to be noted that fans were quite celebrating the way it was adapted.

The community highlighted the importance of Luffy's new transformation and also mentioned that from that moment A new stage was marked for the pirate crew of the straw hat.

Notably The Gear 5 not only broke official sites like Crunchyroll, but also unofficial ones. That's how abundant the demand was for the chapter in which Luffy faced Kaido, even in the Wano arc.

Let us remember that the brand new transformation of the Gear 5 revealed the captain's power and personality in a fused but balanced way. On the one hand, he has the fun energy of Luffy, while on the other he maintains the aggressiveness of limitless power.

Gear 5 was an unforgettable moment for shonen animeother users manage to compare the momentum of the launch of the power with Goku's Ultra Instinct of dragon ball. In other words, yes, it was epic.

What is the chapter of “Gear 5”? Where can I watch One Piece?

Chapter 1076 is the one where Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation was adapted. However, the real battle began in 1071. Currently, the Toei Animation anime is available on the Crunchyroll platform.

Nevertheless, A remake delivery is being prepared for 2024, it will be in charge of Wit Studio and will belong to the Netflix catalog.

