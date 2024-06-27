CRUNCHYROLL announced the imminent arrival of 15 new games on Game Vaultavailable to subscribers Premium Mega Fan. Among the new titles, which will be released in the coming months, we find some classics such as CORPSE PARTYbut also cross-over titles with the world of animation such as STEINS;GATE, PSYCHO PASS: MANDATORY HAPPINESS And The Quintessential Quintuplets: Memories of a Quintessential Summer.

CRUNCHYROLL EXPANDS ITS GAME UNIVERSE WITH 15 TITLES EXCLUSIVELY ON CRUNCHYROLL GAME VAULT

Premium Mega Fan subscription holders on Crunchyroll will have access to Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Dawn of the Monsters, and Evan’s Remains Today; Crypt of the NecroDancer, Corpse Party, Magical Drop VI, RWBY: Arrowfell, and more to come!

Select anime and graphic novel universes are coming to the Crunchyroll Game Vault for the first time with STEINS;GATE, PSYCHO-PASS: MANDATORY HAPPINESS, Corpse Party, and more.

GAMES NOW AVAILABLE AND COMING SOON

ROME (June 27, 2024) – Crunchyroll doubles down on games, bringing 15 exclusive titles to the Crunchyroll Game Vault – Unlimited access to a growing library of premium mobile games reserved for Crunchyroll Mega Fan subscribers around the world. Three blockbuster titles are added to the Game Vault today, and twelve more will launch throughout the summer and early fall. This lineup marks an evolution for Crunchyroll: from a favorite platform for anime fans to the main hub for anime visual novel games!

Crunchyroll Mega Fan subscribers can play the role-playing game today Battle Chasers: Nightwar; the kaiju-inspired beat em’ up Dawn of the Monsters and the exciting puzzle-platformer Evan’s Remains. These titles are now available on mobile devices through the App Store, Google Play and Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll has partnered with graphic novel pioneer Mages to bring beloved anime series, including STEINS;GATE, the award-winning time travel science fiction visual novel that inspired the hit series. Fans can also dive into their anime-fandom with the cult horror adventure game turned hit anime Corpse Party and with two visual novels that expand the most beloved series: the cyberpunk thriller PSYCHO-PASS: MANDATORY HAPPINESS and the romantic comedy The Quintessential Quintuplets: Memories of a Quintessential Summer.

“Bringing graphic novels to Crunchyroll’s game lineup is another example of how we’re meeting our fans with entertainment that satisfies their love of anime,” said Terry Li, EVP of Emerging Business at Crunchyroll. “Like manga, graphic novels are the source material for hit anime and often expand on beloved series. It’s important to offer this content to our audience as subscription-based content.”

Game Vault’s diverse library grows as Crunchyroll collaborates with world-renowned partners to bring updated and new titles to mobile. The award-winning rhythm roguelike Crypt of the NecroDancer will return to mobile, fully updated to be supported by more devices. Additionally, downloadable content previously unavailable on mobile – SYNCHRONICITY And Hatsune Miku – will be available for the first time on the platform! Titles making their mobile debut include the METROIDvania adventure 9 Years of Shadowthe action-adventure title based on the hit anime RWBY: Arrowfell and others.

Here is the complete list of new titles and those soon available!

Crunchyroll Game Vault launched in November 2023 and now features a library of fourteen titles exclusively for Crunchyroll Mega Fan subscribers. Crunchyroll Games also publishes free-to-play titles available outside of the Premium subscription, including Street Fighter: Duel And One Punch Man: World.

Available to play without ads or in-app purchases, the Crunchyroll Game Vault’s growing library of premium titles, including titles like River City Girls, Behind the Frame, bento, ThunderRay and others, is available on the App Store, Google Play, and Crunchyroll in over 200 countries and territories. New and existing fans can sign up or upgrade to a Crunchyroll Mega Fan subscription to gain access to the Game Vault and enjoy the games alongside over 24,000 hours of anime.

