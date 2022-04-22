Bhe’s already been to the Skyliners. The lions too. And Oliver Glasner would love it if he could watch the Frankfurt ice hockey players live again this Sunday in the ice rink. However, the prerequisite for this would be a defeat in the fourth play-off final game this Friday in Ravensburg.

Glasner, the Eintracht coach, spoke on Thursday with great respect about the Kufen cracks, whose 1-0 victory after extra time he witnessed on Wednesday at the Ratsweg. “It’s amazing what they’re doing. Play every two days. ”The workload of Eintracht is not that huge. But the exams, which the Frankfurt soccer professionals have to wait until mid-May, are also challenging and exhausting.

“Crunch time.” It’s one of the words that Glasner has recently put in his mouth again and again. And it’s really true: now it’s time for the final sprint, now it’s time for the harvest. In the Europa League, the greatest possible yield lures. And in the Bundesliga? Eintracht lost in the fight for fifth place.

In the best case, seventh place in the table could be enough for entry into the Conference League. Calculating and speculating, the Frankfurt football coach doesn’t like any of this. His credo: “We can and want to achieve a lot. Let’s look ahead. Four fantastic weeks are waiting for us.” And to start with, TSG Hoffenheim.







“We do not do that”

This Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky), at the best time in the Bundesliga at half past three in the afternoon, the Kraichgauers will be in the Frankfurt Arena – and be amazed. There are almost no tickets left for the penultimate home game of the season. A sell-out house in the game tenth against eights. Eintracht is booming, the fans are running into the club. In less than two weeks, 48,000 will be there for the second leg of the Europa League semifinals against West Ham United.

From a Frankfurt perspective, the best should be there against Hoffenheim. That’s what coach Glasner announced on Thursday and clearly rejected speculation that players might be rested for the United first leg in London. “You could do it, but we won’t do it,” said Glasner, citing Almamy Touré as an example, whom he didn’t play in the Bundesliga before his match against Barcelona. “I threw him in against Barça and he then played outstandingly.”

For a short time, Christopher Lenz was one of the eleven starting players at Eintracht, but that was a long time ago. Lenz will also be missing against Hoffenheim. The more or less permanently injured unlucky fellow has been hit again. This time he broke his little toe during his brief assignment at the old Union workplace in Köpenick. But Kevin Trapp and his ailing hand should be better again. The keeper “feels something else,” said Glasner, and that’s why the goalkeeper “will make the decision himself”.







The Swiss Djibril Sow, who recently suffered from knee problems, will only find out after the final training whether he is first choice again. Against a Hoffenheim team that, according to Glasner, “has the potential to play a place in the Champions League”. But not this season. Glasner spoke of a “high-quality team” in which coach Sebastian Hoeneß was doing “a great job”. “They play very neat football.”

Eintracht can also play football well. Alone: ​​In the core business of the Bundesliga, she has shown this too seldom. Too many games, especially in front of a home crowd, were lost. “We only got three points at home against the last six in the table,” complained coach Glasner. “That’s just not enough.” And one of the reasons why the small gap to the European Cup places at Christmas – Eintracht was sixth in the table with 27 points after the first half of the season and Hoffenheim fifth (28) – has become quite large again.

Unlike the lions, Eintracht does not have to play every two days during crunch time. But every third day – that’s fine. “We’re in great shape,” said coach Glasner. “We’re looking forward to a great game against Hoffenheim.”