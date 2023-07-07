Tuberculosis is an old acquaintance of humanity. Since the end of the covid-19 emergency, tuberculosis is heading back to its position as the leading infectious cause of mortality in the world: 1.6 million deaths and almost 11 million new cases recorded in 2021. Furthermore, , the brutal impact of the coronavirus on the control and treatment of tuberculosis will produce an additional 1.4 million deaths from tuberculosis in the next four years. In parallel, drug-resistant tuberculosis adds 450,000 cases annually to the ”silent epidemic” of antimicrobial resistance, a serious global health and safety problem.

The treatment of tuberculosis has improved significantly, but it is still lengthy and dependent on a limited number of drugs. These difficulties are dangerously worsened in the case of resistant tuberculosis, as our neighbors in Eastern Europe know, including Ukraine, where the incidence of resistant tuberculosis is one of the highest in the world. In such a context, the costs derived from failing to meet international objectives to end tuberculosis are measured in millions of deaths and billions of dollars for individuals, families, health systems and economies. As we have learned with covid-19, ending tuberculosis will be impossible without vaccines that protect all population groups, stop the transmission of the disease and allow its control and eradication.

However, the only vaccine currently available against tuberculosis is BCG, created more than a century ago and capable of protecting neonates and young children from severe forms of tuberculosis, but not adolescents and adults, the main transmitters, of pulmonary tuberculosis. of the illness.

In 2018, world leaders present at the first High-Level Meeting in the history of the United Nations on Tuberculosis promised to invest 2,000 million dollars a year (1,837 million euros) in Research and Development (R&D), including 550 million for vaccines. Five years later, this ambition is far from being realized: R&D in new vaccines for tuberculosis has never exceeded 120 million dollars a year or, what is the same, 500 times less than the investment in R&D of vaccines against covid-19 in a year.

The analysis Such discrepancy far exceeds the limits of this article, but suffice it to say here that for the “diseases of poverty”, of which tuberculosis is paradigmatic, it is much more difficult to attract the resources that rich countries mobilize in a matter of hours when they are faced with a catastrophe like the coronavirus. These investments, after all, are a fraction of the economic losses produced by the pandemic, which will reach 12.5 trillion dollars in 2024 and that they would have been far superior both in money and lives in the absence of vaccines.

The research team from the University of Zaragoza leading the industrial and clinical development of a new vaccine against tuberculosis. On loan from the University of Zaragoza

The case for investment in R&D on new vaccines against tuberculosis it is also well established: its impact would be measured in millions of lives saved and billions saved. For example, a vaccine with 50% efficacy in adolescents and adults would prevent 76 million cases and 8.5 million deaths by 2050, and would mean economic savings of 13.1 billion dollars. The more efficiency, the more lives saved and costs saved.

Spain, at the forefront of tuberculosis vaccine research

Despite the chronic scarcity of resources, decades of persistent and brilliant scientific efforts have produced a quarry of vaccines for tuberculosis that, although limited, has for the first time in history several advanced candidates that could demonstrate efficacy in the coming years.

One of these candidates is MTBVAC, created by the team from the University of Zaragoza and currently in the process of industrial and clinical development by the Spanish biotechnology company Biofabri In collaboration with IAVI and TBVI. MTBVAC has several particularly promising features both in its design, with a large repertoire of tuberculosis bacillus antigens, which would confer greater immunogenicity, and in its administration, which would be a single dose, without adjuvant and, therefore, easier to administer. produce, and implement. If MTBVAC holds promise in the large and expensive final efficacy trials, a vaccine produced and developed in Spain could be key in controlling global tuberculosis. But for this, the international community, Spain included, must urgently undertake a joint effort to finance and provide R&D for new vaccines against tuberculosis.

The moment of truth for tuberculosis vaccines

We need new TB vaccines to prevent millions of deaths and billions in economic losses, to combat antimicrobial resistance, and to advance global equity and prosperity. Now, there is no single country or institution that can handle this task alone. Multilateral cooperation is crucial to mitigate risks and maximize efficiencies, for example, through a pooled voluntary financing mechanism that guarantees their final development, and global and affordable access to successful vaccines.

This September, leaders from around the world, activists, organizations, research centers and people affected by tuberculosis will meet in a new UN High Level Meeting on Tuberculosis. This meeting also coincides with the Spanish presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2023.

Spain has the unique opportunity to play a key role both from the European Union and from the United Nations conclave, supporting a joint effort of governments and interested parties that guarantees the accelerated development of new vaccines against tuberculosis as an essential part of the agendas in global health and development. Only then can we achieve the goal of finally eradicating this old acquaintance of the human being and ending centuries of unnecessary suffering.

Carlos Martin He is a Researcher at the University of Zaragoza, an expert in R&D of vaccines against tuberculosis and President of the T.END Foundation.

