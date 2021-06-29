After nearly 2 years, boat trips from Santa Ponsa and Peguera to the island of sa Dragonera have resumed at last.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought excursions to a grinding halt and Cormoran Cruises has been out of operation since the summer of 2019.

The company has more than 60 years of experience of maritime excursions in Mallorca and offers tons of different trips that cost 20-45 euros each depending on which one you choose. For more information log on to https://cruceroscormoran.com.

The staff at Cormoran Cruises are over the moon that their excursions are back on course after such a long time and are looking forward to a really good season, “even if it only lasts for two months. “

“We really wanted to work again,” says Salvador Sierra, who adds that it’s been a slow start to the season with mostly German tourists, because the Brits haven’t arrived yet.

Last weekend, there were 50-60 people on each boat trip, all wearing face masks and sitting down onboard, but they were able to take off their masks off when they were on Sa Dragonera and when they disembarked in Santa Ponsa as long as they kept their distance.

Security measures

The Cormoran Cruises to sa Dragonera depart from Santa Ponsa at 10:45 and from Peguera at 11:00.

The trip includes lunch and lasts for 4 hours, with stops at Puerto Andratx and sa Dragonera, then the boat returns to Santa Pons via Peguera and all the necessary Covid protocols are in place on every excursion.