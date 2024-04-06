Cruises | The woman jumped over the railing of the ship into the sea in the port of Tallinn

The ship's staff rescued the woman from the water quickly, says Tallink Silja.

Woman jumped into the sea the night before Saturday from the Tallink Silja cruise ship while it was staying overnight in the port of Tallinn. The matter is confirmed to HS by Tallink Silja's director of communications Marika Nöjd.

According to Nöjd, the fellow passengers had seen the woman jump over the ship's railing into the frozen water around two in the morning. Those who saw the situation immediately reported the matter to the ship's info, and the ship's staff rescued the woman from the water.

“All ships have a speedboat that can be lowered quickly,” says Nöjd about the rescue operation.

The staff also called the local emergency center, and the first aid delivered the woman suffering from hypothermia on the spot for further treatment in Tallinn.

At Nöjd there is no information on whether the authorities intend to investigate in more detail the events of the cruise and the woman's jumping over the railing.

The ship in question, Victoria I, cruises daily from Helsinki and stays overnight in the port of Tallinn.

He was the first to tell about the incident Evening newspaper.