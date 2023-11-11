Cruises | Silja Serenade’s trips are cancelled, an operation to destroy legionella bacteria is underway on the ship

Today’s cruise from Helsinki is cancelled, but passengers who left Stockholm on Friday will be transported back to Stockholm. Sunday and Monday trips are cancelled.

Helsinki and Stockholm, the trips of the Silja Serenade are canceled due to the cleaning operations carried out on board, says Tallink Silja in its press release. According to preliminary results, concentrations of legionella bacteria exceeding the limit values ​​have been found in a few places in the ship’s water system. They were discovered during regular water quality monitoring.

The company has not been informed of any passengers who have contracted legionellosis after the cruise.

Today’s cruise from Helsinki is cancelled, but about a thousand passengers who left Stockholm on Friday will be transported back to Stockholm on the Serenade.

“At the moment it (Serenade) is in Helsinki and now it will go back to Stockholm and take those passengers there,” says Tallink Silja’s director of communications Marika Nöjd in the afternoon before half past three.

A few cabins have been closed due to the incident and the temperature of the ship’s warm water has been raised to destroy legionella bacteria and the water points have started to be disinfected and rinsed.

The actual chlorination operation for the ship’s water piping is done in Stockholm. Because of this, Sunday and Monday trips are cancelled.

According to Nöjd, the total cancellation affects almost two thousand passengers.

Today About 400 passengers of the cruise departing from Helsinki have been sent a text message about the cancellation of the trip, says Nöjd.

Passengers have been instructed that the form can be used to apply for compensation for a possible compensatory overnight stay or trip to Stockholm.

“You can’t directly say that everything will be compensated for everyone”, but only then will we look at each case at a time.

“If you live in the capital region”, you can certainly return to your own home.

According to Nöjd, applications are processed afterwards.

The trip can be postponed to a later date, but today there are no other ships leaving Tallink from Helsinki to which the cruise could be transferred.

You can also contact about transferring the trip or refunding the money using the change form and, in addition, by calling.

To Stockholm Passengers returning on the Silja Serenade are instructed to act in such a way that they avoid infection. For example, before taking a shower, the water must run from the faucet for a while. The drinking water in Silja Serenade is safe to drink, says Nöjd.

“Certainly some (passengers) are worried and some understand” that legionella occurs in many places.

The Legionella bacterium is not spread from person to person or by drinking water, but is transmitted as water aerosols by inhalation.

Symptoms of legionellosis include dry cough, fever, headache, muscle pain and shortness of breath. The incubation period from infection to first symptoms is 2‒10 days. The shipping company asks passengers to monitor their health and contact a doctor if they develop symptoms consistent with legionellosis after traveling on Silja Serenade.