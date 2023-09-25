Naples – The cruise market in Italy is growing: by the end of the year there could be more than one million Italians who have chosen this holiday. This was underlined by Leonardo Massa, managing director of MSC Crociere, on the sidelines of the show.Nuje Simme d’o Sud‘ with Marisa Laurito, which took place in Naples, aboard the flagship Msc World Europe.

“The best year for Italians, in relation to the industry of the sector, was 2019 when around 930 thousand people went on a cruise according to CLIA data – explained Massa – We will only have the final data at the end of the year but the elements that they have today make us estimate a closure that will exceed well over a million Italians for 2023. Therefore pre-Covid levels have been far exceeded and this is a good omen not only for our industry but, with an eye to 2024, thinking also to what revolves around it in economic and employment terms”. How did the season go for MSC? “Summer 2023 will be filed as a record summer for MSC Cruises for the number of berths and the number of guests handled; this in particular on the Neapolitan port absolutely at the center of the growth and development of the Company” stated Massa. “We are already looking forward to next year: during the winter we will have MSC Fantasia in Naples every Wednesday but our attention is already on summer 2024 when we will be in the Neapolitan port with three ships a week and this represents a new record” concluded Massa.