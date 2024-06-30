Cruises | Marko Vainio lives on a Swedish ship for more than 50 days and just kills time – at night something unbridled comes out of him

Marko Vainio’s stage name is Divet. She has just finished an event where fans can come and meet her and is walking in her performance outfit at Silja Serenade’s shopping promenade.

Marko Vainio from Turku lives on a Swedish ship for 50 days. For almost the entire cruise, he kills time bored until he bursts into his glory at night.

Othe time of “cabin death”. On a normal day Marko Vainio would just lie in his bed, but now he has come to give an interview at the ship’s night club.

It’s seven o’clock in the evening. Silja Serenade has left a couple of hours earlier from Helsinki Olympic Terminal towards Stockholm.