Venice – “Until now we have continued to believe in the future of cruises in Venice. And this year too we have made enormous efforts, of a logistical, economic and organizational nature, to bring the ships. But we are forced to operate amidst a thousand difficulties, for reasons beyond our control. In these conditions, unfortunately, moving forward is increasingly difficult”: he said this to Small Pierfrancesco Vago, executive president of MSC Crociere.

“Many companies, having to face significant operational difficulties, have already decided not to call Venice anymore. E passengers dropped by two thirds. Before Covid, cruises handled around 1.5 million tourists a year, this year there will be 500 thousand. With serious economic damage for the operators and for the entire city. The economic impact of cruises in Venice was estimated at over 400 million per year, of which approximately 160 million in direct expenditure in the area. Cruises guaranteed thousands of jobs, representing around 3% of the city's GDP.” “We trust – concluded Vago – in an effective initiative from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. We need to give stable and certain prospects to the Venetian cruise industry. Otherwise the companies will be forced to take alternative routes.”