Cruises For a two-night cruise from Helsinki to Hanko or Turku – the summer cruise map is really different

Viking Line: “When you can’t get to Stockholm, you have had to come up with something new.” Tallink Silja: “We have also studied the map and thought of different options.”

Summer the cruise map of the Baltic Sea looks really special. Shipping companies have had to develop a wide range of alternative routes due to interest rate restrictions, which is why many ships in the Baltic Sea may see a Swedish ship for the first time this summer.

When you have normally cruised from Helsinki and Turku to Tallinn and Stockholm and some trips have also departed for Mariehamn, next summer’s route will be something completely different in some places.

For example, a cruise to Hanko or Kotka would hardly have ever taken place if we still did not live in the middle of Korona.

“The situation is that when you can’t get to Stockholm, you have had to come up with something new,” says the director of communications. Johanna Boijer-Svahnström From Viking Line.

Likewise, Tallink Silja’s Marketing and Customer Director Sari Sotkas says the primary reason for the exceptional summer is that passengers can’t get ashore in Stockholm and Tallinn, but still want at least one night on board the cruise. Therefore, companies have developed new routes.

“We, too, have researched the map and thought of different options. But no company ended up leaving Kemi, for example, because it would incur such high fuel costs, ”says Sotkas.

Last fall, the public joked with the idea that a Viking Line ship would start cruising to Kemi. The company soon noted that there are a lot of difficulties with the project such as travel time and ice.

Eckerö Line’s m / s Finlandia ship will also cruise from Helsinki via the Port of Tallinn to Hanko on three Saturdays in June.

For example At the beginning of July, Viking Line will offer a two-night cruise from Helsinki to the Hanko Regatta, so that the ship will pass by and when coming through Tallinn. However, you can’t land there. We are in Hanko almost all day.

Atmosphere from the Hanko Regatta a few years ago. The boats return to port after the day of sailing.­

The ship needs to call at the port of Tallinn so that tax-free service is possible in restaurants and shops at cheaper prices, Boijer-Svahnström says. In addition, it enables cargo to be transported between Helsinki and Tallinn.

Another similar case is a cruise on the same Gabriella ship to the Kotka Maritime Days at the end of July. It is also transported through the Tallinn harbor basin without visiting the countries.

Tall Ships Races at the Kotka Maritime Days in July 2017.­

And from Helsinki, you can also cross via Gabriella to Turku at the beginning of July, as well as to Mariehamn, so that the day is on land.

The sailing ship event Tall Ships Race will stop this summer in Turku, Mariehamn and Tallinn, and Gabriella will also be cruising to each of them while the sailing ships are in ports.

“At our house these were invented by my own staff. There may be even more destinations. That is what we have learned during a pandemic, that quick decisions must be made, ”says Boijer-Svahnström.

He believes there is a demand for new destinations and it will cost to berth ships in ports anyway, so it is better to use them.

“We have also talked about Stockholm becoming a cruise to the Vaasa and Pietarsaari regions, that could be the future. Rauma, Pori and Saaremaa are also possible targets for the future. After all, everything depends on having a suitable port, ”he continues.

Competitor Tallink Silja also offers exceptional routes. The Silja Serenade, familiar from the Stockholm route, will not be seen in Stockholm at least in the early summer, as it runs between Helsinki and Tallinn in June. That, too, makes one-night cruises without visiting the countries.

Silja Serenade in front of Helsinki in March 2020.­

“It has never worked that route. In our survey, it was chosen as the favorite ship of Finns and we are now responding to that demand, ”says Sotkas.

In July, it will expand its route to include Mariehamn, where the day is celebrated on land. Both companies believe that Åland is of great interest to Finns in the summer, because there are no quarantine restrictions.

Swedish side, a completely new route has been developed in July for Serenade’s sister ship and Swedish customers. There, Silja Symphony cruises from Stockholm to Ystad, the southern tip of Sweden, some of which pass through Visby on Gotland.

Viking Line, on the other hand, also offers its Swedish customers a completely new Baltic Sea. It cruises from Stockholm to Gdansk, Poland, to the island of Bornholm in Denmark and to Höga Kusten in the Gulf of Bothnia.

During the summer season, both companies’ ships carry 75% of their maximum passenger numbers. The companies hope that the situation will return to normal after the summer at the latest.

“We hope that after Midsummer, the situation would be pretty much better. Then the number of people vaccinated should be fairly comprehensive. Healthy, vaccinated individuals should be allowed to travel. Earlier, ”says Boijer-Svahnström.