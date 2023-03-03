Cruisers | Merikylpylä Allas demands three million from the cruise giants for the accident in Helsinki

Allas Sea Pool, a sea spa located in Helsinki’s Kauppatori, is suing Viking Line for damages caused by the collision of Viking Gabriella.

Tub Sea Pool is suing the cruise giant Viking Line for damages caused by the collision of the Viking Gabriella. The spa company announced the matter on Friday.

The company has estimated that the collision of the cruise ship caught in the wind caused a total of more than five million euros in damage to the various parties, the release describes.

Viking Gabriella was leaving Katajanokka towards Stockholm on January 12, 2022, when it lost its controllability and was caught in the wind. The ship drifted towards Katajanokka’s wharf structures and Allas Sea Pool.

Merikylpylä demands about three million euros in compensation from Viking through the courts.

Read more: The cruise giant denies responsibility for the millions of damages caused by the collision of the Viking Gabriella

Read more: “The shortest cruise of my life” – Viking Line’s ship crashed into the pier in Helsinki near Allas Sea Pool, the passenger’s video shows the events

In a collision the structure of the pier and sea wall was damaged and the Altaa sauna building split in two, according to the spa company.

Allas Sea Pool presented its compensation claim to Viking Line last year, but the cruise giant denied that it was responsible for what happened.

“We think it is simply impossible to think that a listed company like Viking Line, which emphasizes safety and responsibility, would not be responsible for the damages caused by its car ferry crashing out of control in Helsinki’s cramped harbor basin,” states Altaa’s board chairman Raoul Grünstein in the bulletin.

Repair work caused by the collision is still being carried out at Allas Sea Pool. The temporary saunas completed last summer are still in use, and the new saunas will be completed by midsummer, Grünstein tells Helsingin Sanomat.

The capacity of the temporary saunas is about a third of the capacity of the original saunas, which affects the number of customers.

CEO of Viking Line Jan Hansen tells Helsingin Sanomat that the company’s position is still that the incident was a pure accident and not caused by their negligence.

“But if the right comes to another solution, our insurance covers the compensation.”

IN THE SEA LAW there are regulations that limit liability for compensation if the person who caused the damage is not unequivocally found to be at fault for the accident based on e.g. gross negligence.

Viking Gabriella’s loss of maneuverability was apparently caused by a power outage on board. According to the maritime explanation, the accident could have been caused by a lump of ice or some other object falling into the ship’s propeller tunnel, causing an overload situation.

“We have presented our arguments to the opposing party and they are very detailed and technical. You can see them in the subpoena application and in our response when one arrives,” says Hansen.

The Accident Investigation Center Otkes stated that the cause of the accident cannot be ruled out as having the effect of ice conditions in the port on the ship’s power supply failure.