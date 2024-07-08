Monday, July 8, 2024
Cruisers | A more than 300-meter cruise ship docked in Helsinki – The crazy week of bongaus began

July 8, 2024
Cruisers | A more than 300-meter cruise ship docked in Helsinki – The crazy week of bongaus began
Helsinki is the destination of large cruise ships from Monday to Sunday.

to Helsinki no less than nine cruisers will land this week. The 323-meter-long Queen Anne started the cruise ship week.

The width of the cruise ship of the Cunard shipping company, with a maximum of almost 3,000 passengers, is 35.60 meters. The ship continued its journey from Helsinki around 5 pm to Stockholm.

Cruiser bongars the dream week continues tomorrow, Tuesday, with the landing of two ships. Aida Cruises’ 252-meter Amadea and Phoenix Reisen’s 193-meter Amadea cruise to Helsinki after 11 o’clock.

The 174-meter-long Seven Seas Navigator of Regent Seven Seas Cruises will visit Helsinki on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Actual rush hour arrives on Thursday, when no less than three tourist cruise ships arrive in Helsinki: Saga Cruises’ 236-meter Spirit of Adventure, Mein Schiff 1’s 316-meter Tui and Grand Circle Cruise Line’s 100-meter Clio.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Europa 2 (226 meters), Silversea (213) and Ponant (132) will end the bonga week.

Cruise tourists stayed in Helsinki for 10 hours on Monday. Picture: Photo by Jarmo Ruhanen / Reader

