Cruisers | A more than 300-meter cruise ship docked in Helsinki – The crazy week of bongaus began

Cruisers|Helsinki is the destination of large cruise ships from Monday to Sunday.

to Helsinki no less than nine cruisers will land this week. The 323-meter-long Queen Anne started the cruise ship week.

The width of the cruise ship of the Cunard shipping company, with a maximum of almost 3,000 passengers, is 35.60 meters. The ship continued its journey from Helsinki around 5 pm to Stockholm.

Cruiser bongars the dream week continues tomorrow, Tuesday, with the landing of two ships. Aida Cruises’ 252-meter Amadea and Phoenix Reisen’s 193-meter Amadea cruise to Helsinki after 11 o’clock.

The 174-meter-long Seven Seas Navigator of Regent Seven Seas Cruises will visit Helsinki on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Actual rush hour arrives on Thursday, when no less than three tourist cruise ships arrive in Helsinki: Saga Cruises’ 236-meter Spirit of Adventure, Mein Schiff 1’s 316-meter Tui and Grand Circle Cruise Line’s 100-meter Clio.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Europa 2 (226 meters), Silversea (213) and Ponant (132) will end the bonga week.