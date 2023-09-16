Cruisethe society automotive a guide sustained autonomy from General Motors, presented Cruise WAV, a robotaxi accessible to wheelchairs that, a How much it seems, it will start to to carry passengers with disabilities Already from the next year. The launch Of new accessible robotaxis is a step important towards there realization of the dream of people with problems Of view, hearing And mobilitywhich they hoped for from time that cars a guide autonomous they represented a new way Of move.

Cruise WAV is one version completely without driverfrom the Ofsize of one shuttle spaceof the vehicle Cruise Origin, deprived Of traditional controls as steering wheel and pedals. Cruise WAV is state modified For to include a ramp retractable, beyond to space internal additional and clamps a flooring For the users on chair on wheels; The vehicle and the product Of three years Of development And test from part Of Cruise, General Motors and his ilk partner Of design Of BraunAbility and Q’Straint accessible vehicles.

The company has Also consulted with the his Advise accessibility advisory, which includes dozens Of supporters, this to cope with more Of 25 million Of Americans who have a disability that makes difficult travel. Historicallycar companies have provided little assistanceproducing unaffordable vehicles or spending thousands Of dollars For welcome the drivers Ofsabili, while instead the services of transport traditional they are notoriously Of difficult access And Often they deny the service to people with disabilities.

The cars at guide autonomous, in particular robotaxis like this Cruise WAV represent a solution Interesting.

Indeed, advocates in the disability community have expressed support for the development of AV vehicles at several key moments, most recently testifying in support of requests from Cruise and Waymo to expand robotaxi services in the state of California, but there have also been frustrating delays as companies prioritize non-wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAV) in various tests and deployments across the country.

Several companies, including Volkswagen, Waymo and others, are working on new projects that they say will benefit passengers with disabilities, but so far few have turned out to be real products.

Cruise said it has taken accessibility seriously since day one and has hired a full-time accessibility program manager for its fleet of driverless vehicles in San Francisco. It also said it has built Origin, its first Purpose-built AV, with modularity in mind. From low floor to high roof to double-wide doors and removable seats, Cruise sees Origin as a blank canvas that he can modify based on customer feedbackand it is thanks to this that Cruise WAV was born.

What else do we know about the new Cruise WAV

The company says Cruise WAV is designed to be able to load and unload wheelchair users from a 10-centimeter (4-inch) curb, and currently can only serve wheelchair users of specific brands, including Permobile M Series, Quantum Q6 Edge and SM Quickie Q500/700M/Q7. Cruise stated that people who use manual wheelchairs may need a companion to help them secure the straps.

Cruise specifically calls its approach “multigenerational,” meaning it plans to update the Cruise WAV design based on user feedback, and the company added:

“Designing an autonomous vehicle that can accommodate as many wheelchair users as possible is an engineering challenge that has never been faced before.”

The new accessible variant will begin closed-loop testing next month. Pending regulatory approval and user feedback, Access Origin could begin pilot testing as early as 2024, however it requires a safety waiver from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration so the company can produce more.

Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt recently said the federal government should take action soon a decision on Origin. Until recently, Cruise was criticized for its lack of accessibility, with the company being accused by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and several other government agencies of not providing services in low-income and minority areas or not accommodate people in wheelchairs, and the company has also been criticized for blocking emergency vehicles.

Last month, one of the company’s driverless Chevrolet Bolt vehicles collided with a fire truck in the city, injuring a passenger, with Cruise agreeing to cut its fleet in half while the crash was investigated.

If you are attracted by science or technology, continue to follow us, so you don’t miss the latest news from all over the world!