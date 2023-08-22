Home page World

The cruise in Norway was planned as a dream trip. Then the wind whips up the waves. A passenger experiences a nightmare.

Bremen – It was supposed to be an adventure, but a Hurtigruten cruise pushed a Swiss woman to her limits. Aleksandra Hiltmann wanted to experience “imposing nature, freedom and a little luxury”. The desire for a nice cruise quickly overtakes you. Everything turns out differently. In an “experience report” describes the View-Reporter open her emotions on the “MS Nordkapp”.

“The fear creeps up in me”: Those affected report dramatic scenes on a cruise ship

The Norwegian fjords are a classic cruise destination. The Hurtigruten offer a “particularly intensive experience of nature”, can be found on the relevant websites. Apparently it was a bit too much nature for a young Swiss woman.

According to her own statements, the woman had booked a night in a cabin with a double bed on the “MS Nordkapp” with her boyfriend – from Kristiansund to Bergen (Norway). The cruise ship therefore left the port of Kristiansund (Norway). Everything was fine. She praises the cabin, bed and bathroom as well as the window with an unobstructed view of the sea. But then her personal drama begins.

MS Nordkapp sails into the Vågsfjord in the morning light. It’s photos like this one that lure holidaymakers to a Hurtigruten cruise. © imago

At the beginning of the cruise, the wind was blowing so hard that it was impossible to stand upright at the bow of the 123.3 meter long ship. Until then, the woman is still looking forward to the adventure. However, the waves are getting higher and higher, she says. The bow rises and falls violently as she stands in front of the window front in the saloon. “I don’t want to admit it to myself, but fear creeps up inside me,” admits Hiltmann openly.

Waves up to six meters on a cruise: woman reports a nightmare instead of a dream trip

She takes refuge in the toilet so as not to see any waves or a swaying ship. Try positive thoughts, then take a walk in the fresh air. That was only possible by holding on. The “MS Nordkapp” was now swaying so much. In the cabin she got worse and worse.

“Sometimes we are pressed into the mattress, then we feel like we are in free fall,” says the Swiss. According to the captain, waves six meters high accompanied the ship. While the woman on the cruise ship is struggling with fear and nausea, others seem to be handling the storm quite well.

According to their observation, older passengers would have taken part in the dinner without any problems. Even the next morning, many were able to grab it vigorously at breakfast, while they only fervently hoped not to have to throw up. There are a few tips and tricks for cruise newbies: If it’s on Experts advise cruising, rather no salami to eat. There’s a good reason for that.

Even back on land, three days later, the ground felt swaying under their feet. Whether the Swiss dares to cruise again remains to be seen. By the way: If there should be an emergency, most of them are Cruise ships well prepared medically. Safety is the top priority on cruise ships. After the evacuation of the “Viking Sky” in March 2019, many people asked themselves that. The ship got into distress during a storm off the western Norwegian coast. (ml)