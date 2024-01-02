Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

A man from Germany never came home from his Caribbean cruise – he died on the plane on the way home. © Screenshot/Flightradar24/localpic/Imago

Christmas on the beach in the Caribbean. A dream vacation. But a crusader from Germany did not survive the journey home. Despite the emergency landing.

Frankfurt – Tragic end to what was probably a wonderful journey. The cruise ship sailed through the Caribbean for several days and docked at dream destinations for Christmas. On December 29th the trip was over for the predominantly German guests. The ship reached the port city of La Romana in the Dominican Republic. From there the return flight to Germany started.

Emergency on the plane: Cruise passenger dies on flight home to Germany

At 8:30 p.m. local time, Condor flight DE3911 took off and only a short time later the deadly drama began. After an hour in the air, a man suddenly collapsed on the plane. Emergency over the Atlantic!

The crew is called upon to respond to emergencies in the air. And so the flight attendants immediately rushed to help. “The on-board staff is trained for such situations and has taken all the first aid measures necessary in these cases and informed the nearest airport,” says a Condor spokeswoman rtl.de.

While the passenger fought for his life, the pilots also reacted immediately. They radioed to Bermuda and received permission for an emergency landing. On Flightradar24 You can clearly see how the plane abruptly changes route. On the island, Condor staff handed the man over to doctors.

The Condor flight DE3911 made an emergency landing in Bermuda – unfortunately this did not save the passenger's life. © Screenshot/Flightradar24

Airplane emergency: Condor confirms death of passenger

“Unfortunately, we have to confirm that the passenger died on site,” explains the spokeswoman. All the effort didn't help. Condor did not say why the man collapsed after the emergency on the plane.

After consultation on the ground, the crew finally decided to continue the flight. The plane arrived on December 30th at 12:26 p.m. with one less passenger Frankfurt at. A similar scenario occurred in October on board an AMC aircraft, a man died despite an emergency landing on Mallorca. (moe)