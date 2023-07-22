Home page World

From: Sophia Lother

Cruise ships are currently causing displeasure on the picturesque island of Mykonos in Greece. (Iconic photo) © Nano Calvo/Imago

What is a beautiful sight for some, ruins the holiday mood for others. On Mykonos, however, cruise ships are currently causing a bad mood.

Mykonos – The holiday islands of Greece are real tourist magnets. Hardly surprising, because the picturesque little towns and the sunsets over the sea ensure a real holiday feeling there. But the latter is now in danger. On Mykonos, the house blessing is not only crooked because of the increased prices.

“Another reckless cruise ship is blocking the sunset across Mykonos Bay,” tweeted one user, adding, “Just awful.” And he is not alone in this, because the mega cruise ships are a thorn in the side of many and often cause the mood to change.

Cruise trouble on Mykonos: locals in Greece rant about vacationers

The cruise boom has been causing trouble for local residents for a long time. “Sometimes more vacationers than residents,” complained Norwegians, for example, about the masses of tourists. And in Mykonos, too, the mood is changing. Because it is not just the one ship that obstructs the view of the impressive sunset.

“Five cruise ships at once,” one posts Twitter user and asks angrily: “Who allowed that on such a small island?” asks another user, aghast. Another replied: “Overtourism is fast becoming a serious problem for Greece. This is unsustainable and needs to change soon.”

Greece’s holiday islands: The cruise trouble could worsen on Mykonos

And it could get worse. Because: The main season is not yet at its peak. This is usually in August. It is expected that eight cruise ships with around 15,000 passengers will dock on the island every day on August 22, the portal reports Express.co.uk. So there’s a good chance these won’t be the last angry tweets to pop up about Mykonos, or any other Greek holiday island. (slo)