«Salvatore Carbone, a 40-year-old Italian, disembarked yesterday from the cruise ship ‘Opera’, docked in the port of Cartagena, around twelve in the morning and after visiting four pharmacies in search of masks to take home for him and his family He did not find a single one, ”LA TRUTH told on February 26 of 2020, just thirteen days before Covid-19 gave its first big blow to ocean-liner tourism. On March 10, the pandemic forced the suspension of the stopover that same ship, whose 2,000 passengers were quarantined in the port of Genoa.

The ship should have arrived in Spain on the 18th of that month. But it did not. And it will not be until a year and almost four months after the troubled visit of February 2020 when Cartagena receives cruise passengers again. The Port Authority has scheduled the ‘Mein Schiff 2’, an ocean liner of the TUI shipping company, to berth next June 19, which will repeat its stopover on July 3.

Both will have Palma de Mallorca as their embarkation and disembarkation port, on a route through Spanish cities in the Mediterranean. “These two national cruise stops once again place Cartagena on the cruise map as one of the top destinations in Spain. It is great news, which prompts us to continue working to recover the number of cruise passengers who could not call due to the pandemic, when the Ministry authorizes the arrival of international cruise ships, “said the president of the Port of Cartagena, Yolanda Muñoz yesterday. He did it at the 2021 International Tourism Fair (FITUR), which is held in Madrid. In 2019, the Port of Cartagena broke its record, with 250,000 people arriving on 167 ships.

Municipal support



The deputy mayor, Noelia Aroyo, highlighted the support of the City Council and commented: “We will begin to grow as a safe cruise tourist destination and we will achieve, as soon as possible, that these visitors end up becoming clients of our hospitality and commerce”.