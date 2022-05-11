Al Dhafra Region (Al Ittihad)

The Al Dhafra region witnessed sandstorms and strong winds that caused a blocking of vision on most areas, especially external roads and desert areas. 993 or via WhatsApp 026788888 in the event of sand accumulation, trees falling or any emergency.

The severe winds, the impact of weather conditions, and the turbulence of the sea caused the cessation of cruises to and from Delma Island during the evening period, as morning flights departed from Delma Island to the port of Jebel Dhanna and vice versa, before the Integrated Transport Center announced the cessation of cruises due to bad weather conditions, to resume As soon as the navigational movement improves.