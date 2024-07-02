Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

The most incredible stories happen on cruise ships. But the crew is not allowed to say a word about certain topics, as one member reveals.

Bremen – How are the behavior on board of cruise ships? A former crew member reports this in his published Book “Cruise Confidential.” Anyone who doesn’t follow the rules will face severe penalties.

Crew member reveals what the staff is not allowed to say a word about

“Cruise Confidential” means “Cruise Confidential”. In keeping with this, former crew member Brian David Bruns revealed the things on board that passengers would otherwise not know about. To ensure that everything runs smoothly on the cruise ship, good relationships between colleagues are essential. For this reason, some topics of conversation on board are strictly prohibited.

A former crew member on cruise ships reports on what they are not allowed to talk about among themselves. © SOPA Images/Imago (symbolic image)

One of the main topics that is absolutely taboo for the crew members is politics. According to Bruns, the main problem is that “not all of us come from democracies,” as he told the Express reported. Another controversial topic is apparently the military, about which no one is allowed to say a word. This rule is apparently particularly strictly enforced on American ships, where the military interventions of the USA are not to be discussed.

This is what happens when crew members don’t follow the rules

Cruise ships often employ crew members from all corners of the world. This means that many different religions come together in a very small space – but this is also not something that can be discussed. “We all know that discussions about religion can cause problems,” Bruns’ trainer told him during his induction. When Brian David Bruns worked on cruise ships in his four years, there were over 60 nationalities present.

Anyone who does not follow the rules must expect to be punished. Those in charge can even go so far as to send crew members home without pay if they commit violations. This fate can be particularly prevalent if the crew does not get along with each other and argues too loudly. A day without pay is like the end of the world for the members, says Bruns: “We are here for the money.”

