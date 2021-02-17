Cruise tourism will return to Mallorca at the end of March and the Italian company Costa Cruises will be first in line with its flagship, Costa Smeralda, which is scheduled to arrive in palma on March 27.

From May 1, week-long cruises in the western Mediterranean will be available onboard the Costa Smeralda with stops in Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo in Italy, Marseille in France and there’s also a possibility that it will dock in Barcelona and Palma.

The Costa Luminosa will be back in service on May 2, with a one-week trip from Trieste to Greece and Croatia with a stopover in Bari.

The Costa Smerelda is 337 meters long, has 20 decks and can accommodate 6,554 passengers and 1,646 crew.