SIDNEY. The Majestic Princess cruise ship, with around 800 Covid positive passengers out of 4,600 travelers and crew members, has docked in Sydney. Operator Princess Cruises said the virus patients were isolated and that each passenger had undergone a rapid test within 24 hours of arrival.

Marguerite Fitzgerald, president of Majestic Princess’s parent company, Carnival Australia, said all cases were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and that people had been warned to stay away from public places, the Guardian reported. The docking of the ship brought to mind the arrival of the Ruby Princess in Sydney in March 2020 – at the beginning of the Australian pandemic – where there were 28 deaths and over 600 infections. The incident led to a government commission of inquiry and collective action against the operator.