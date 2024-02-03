Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

Mysterious gastrointestinal illness broke out on the Queen Victoria cruise ship. Over 130 people affected. Cruise line takes action.

Bremen – An inexplicable series of gastrointestinal illnesses has broken out among the passengers on board the cruise ship Queen Victoria. According to a report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Over 130 people reported symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting. The ship, which set off from Florida on a 16-night voyage, is currently on a 107-day trip around the world. After the Queen Victoria left on January 22, a total of 139 people – including 123 passengers and 16 crew members – experienced gastrointestinal symptoms.

The cause of these mysterious outbreaks of gastrointestinal illness is still unknown, leading to increased concern and increased measures on board. The cruise line has taken action in response to the outbreak. These include isolating sick passengers and crew members and increasing cleaning and disinfection procedures in accordance with the ship's prevention and response plan. Cruise ships are below deck due to their enclosure and reduced ventilation particularly susceptible to such disease outbreaks among the passengers.

The cruise ship Queen Victoria: There are a total of 1,824 passengers and 967 crew members on board. © imago images

Cruise ship in quarantine: epidemic measures are having an effect

Loud RTL The sick people have to stay at sea for another ten days. Opposite CNN Cunard Cruise Line said: “Cunard confirms that a small number of guests have reported symptoms of gastrointestinal illness on board Queen Victoria. The cruise line immediately implemented its enhanced health and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of all guests and crew on board. The measures have had an impact.”

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship that can carry more than 2,000 passengers, set off on its voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 22 and is scheduled to dock in San Francisco on February 7, followed by a stop in Honolulu five days later. The current leg of this world tour began on January 11th in Southampton, Great Britain.

Cruise ships and dangerous travel souvenirs: Multi-resistant germs on board

Millions of people take cruise vacations every year. Traveling on cruise ships exposes people to new environments and many people, including other travelers. Traveling through different climates and tropical areas in a closed system, such as a cruise ship, can increase the risk of illness from contaminated food, water or, more commonly, person-to-person contact. Follow these tips US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for a worry-free cruise trip:

Find out about the cruise line's health and safety measures

Discuss any existing health concerns with the provider

If you feel unwell, report your illness immediately

Follow cruise ship reporting procedures

Familiarize yourself with the ship's medical facility

Contact them if you have symptoms or need medical attention

Follow the advice of the ship's medical staff

Take prescribed medications as directed

Avoid gatherings of people in closed rooms

The recent outbreak of gastrointestinal illness on the Queen Victoria follows a similar incident about a week ago aboard the Carnival cruise ship Elation in Florida. Guests on that ship exhibited symptoms of gastroenteritis, or stomach flu, after departing Jacksonville. “My vomit was bright blue and I have never eaten anything blue and every time I look up blue vomit it has to do with poisoning,” one passenger explained. (ls)