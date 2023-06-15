Italy and Spain are among the top places for polluting emissions from cruise ships in Europe. This data has been revealed by a new report by Transport & Environment which highlights the problem of air pollution caused by maritime cruise tourism.

Italy, known for its attractive coastal destinations and renowned marinas, is now faced with the challenge of addressing the environmental implications of cruise ship activities. The increase in maritime tourism, if not properly managed, can lead to an increase in harmful emissions into the air and the disfigurement of marine areas.

Cruise ships and pollution

According to the report, the cruise ships I am a source of air pollution even more significant than cars. Large shipping has resumed emitting pre-pandemic levels of pollutants, causing serious air quality problems in European port cities. despite theInternational Maritime Organization of the United Nations introduced stricter limits for the concentration of sulfur in fuels in 2020, last year (2022) the 218 European cruise ships emitted more SOx, which recorded a +9%, +18% for NOx (oxides of nitrogen) and PM 2.5, increased by 25%. Compared to 1 billion cars, corresponding to 4.4 times the total emissions of all cars on the continent (253 million).

Compared to 2019, there has been a 23%-24% increase in the number of cruise ships, time spent in ports and fuel consumption, resulting in increased emissions of three highly toxic air pollutants: SOx, which have recorded an increase of 9%, NOx (nitrogen oxides), whose emissions grew by 18%, and PM 2.5, increased by 25%.

More polluted ports

Last year that of Barcelona was the most polluted port of Europe, followed by Civitavecchia and from the Athenian port of Piraeus. TO Civitavecchia in 2022, cruise ships emitted over 16 tons of sulfur oxides: almost 40 times the amount emitted by cars registered in the Lazio town. Other Italian cities that appear in the European ranking of the ports most affected by SOx emissions are Naples (11th), Genoa (13th) e Leghorn (16th). Venice, on the other hand, has improved significantly: from being the most polluted port by cruises in 2019, it dropped to 41st place last year.

Cruise ship pollution vs car pollution in port cities

It is encouraging to note that Venice has made significant progress in reducing the environmental impact of cruises, which decreased by 80% following the ban on port access for large cruise ships introduced in 2021. However, efforts to improve air quality and public health in Italian port cities need to continue to be supported.

Naval accidents and disasters

These alarming data highlight the need to adopt urgent measures to tackle the problem of pollution even from cruise ships which is not negligible compared to that of cars.

It is essential to implement cleaner and more sustainable shipping technologies and practices, as well as improve regulation and environmental enforcement in the cruise industry.

How polluting is a cruise ship?

The cruise ships can be significant sources of air and marine pollution. The extent of the pollution depends on several factors, including the size of the ship, the type of fuel used, emission control technologies and operating practices.

Major sources of cruise ship pollution include:

Exhaust gas emissions: cruise ships emit nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx), particulate matter (PM), volatile organic compounds (VOC) and carbon dioxide (CO2). SOx emissions are of particular concern, as they can cause respiratory problems and damage the marine environment.

Bilge water discharges: cruise ships generate large quantities of bilge water, which can contain oils, chemicals, solid wastes and contaminants. If not treated properly, these waters can damage marine ecosystems.

Waste: produce large amounts of waste, including plastics, paper, uneaten food, chemicals and hazardous materials. Improper disposal of such waste can cause marine pollution and harm marine life.

Energy consumption: they require a large amount of energy to operate the propulsion systems, lighting, air conditioning and other needs on board. If energy is produced using fossil fuels, this can contribute to the overall environmental impact.

Here are some data to provide an idea of ​​the environmental impact of cruise ships:

Exhaust gas emissions: Emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx) can be significant. For example, it is estimated that one cruise ship alone can emit over 100 tons of SOx per year on average.

Emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) can also be considerable. An average sized cruise ship can emit more than 3,000 tons of NOx per year. Fuel consumption and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions: Cruise ships consume large amounts of fuel. For example, a medium sized cruise ship can burn over 150,000 liters of fuel per day.

In terms of CO2 emissions, a single cruise ship can emit up to 3,000 tonnes of CO2 in a week’s voyage. Bilge water and waste discharges: An average sized cruise ship can produce up to 30,000 liters of bilge water per day.

With regards to waste, some estimates indicate that a cruise ship can generate over 1,000 tons of waste in an entire cruise season.

These figures are approximate and can vary widely depending on cruise ship specifications and operating practices.

Importantly, many shipping companies are taking steps to reduce the environmental impact of cruise ships. Some of these measures include using cleaner fuels, installing emission filter systems, and properly treating wastewater.

Cruise ships converted to gas as an alternative to oil

Many cruise operators, such as MSC, are investing in liquefied natural gas as a cleaner alternative. Currently, more than 40% of cruise ships ordered from shipyards around the world are designed to be powered by dual-fuel engines using LNG. These ships represent an improvement in terms of local air pollutants, but unfortunately are highly damaging to the climate due to methane emissions from their engines. Methane is a greenhouse gas that has a global warming potential over 80 times higher than CO2. For example, P&O’s MS Iona emitted as much methane as 10,500 cows produce in a single year.

Although the use of LNG can reduce emissions of local air pollutants, such as sulfur oxides (SOx) and nitrogen oxides (NOx), it is important to consider the overall effect on climate change. Methane losses associated with the use of LNG can contribute to a negative impact on global warming, as methane is a very potent greenhouse gas.

