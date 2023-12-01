Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

The cruise ship “Quantum of the Seas” departs from Brisbane, but some passengers remain at the port. A traveler negotiates his options.

Brisbane – It often happens that cruise ship passengers are left stranded on a land stop when they fail to get back to port in time for departure. An employee on a cruise ship also reports this. But some passengers on the “Quantum of the Seas” didn’t even make it to the first land stop. They have already been left at the port of departure.

On Tuesday, November 28th, the cruise ship “Quantum of the Seas” from the cruise company Royal Caribbean departs. The guests arrived at the port of Brisbane, Australia, on time for the scheduled departure at 4:30 p.m. The voyage was scheduled to last eight nights and pass through three countries before returning to the port of departure on December 6th. However, for some passengers this plan could not be put into action.

“Quantum of the Seas” overbooked – alternatives not ideal

The ship “Quantum of the Seas” had sold more seats than available. The affected guests were informed by a letter that they received directly at the port that unfortunately there was no room left for them. “We regret to inform you that we are currently unable to assign a room number to your reservation.”

In its letter, the company also suggests several alternatives as to what could happen next for passengers. One of the suggested options is to get your money back and receive a 25 percent voucher for another cruise. It is also suggested to transfer the reservation to another similar trip. A Reddit user shares the letter he received upon arrival.

The Reddit community discusses Royal Caribbean’s mistake

“What about expenses like flights and hotels to get to the departure point?” “That would be enough for me to never book with them again,” says another user. In an update, the affected passenger reports that he received a better offer after calling the cruise line.

“Quantum of the Seas” leaves travelers at the port of Brisbane

A spokeswoman for Royal Caribbean confirmed to news.com.authat everyone affected not only received their money back, but also received “Future Cruise Credit points” and a free drinks package for their next trip. The cruise line apologizes for any inconvenience caused. Royal Caribbean did not say exactly how many people were affected.

The Reddit user reports that about 13 other couples received the letter. According to information, two of them were still allowed on board. Passengers on another cruise were hit even harder. The Aida-Mira’s trip was canceled after all passengers were already on board. The passengers of the P&O Pacific had another problem, as they were not allowed to dock due to pollution.

