From: Nico Reiter

The “Quantum of the Seas” has set sail from Brisbane. But some passengers were left behind at the port. A guest negotiated his alternatives.

Brisbane – The Royal Caribbean cruise ship “Quantum of the Seas” departed on Tuesday (November 28). However, a few passengers and their luggage remained behind at the port. The travelers were neither late nor forgotten. There was simply no space left for them.

As planned, the guests arrived at the port of Brisbane, Australia, in time for the departure at 4:30 p.m. The journey was to last eight nights and cross three countries before returning to its port of origin on December 6th. Unfortunately, this plan did not work out for some planned passengers.

Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas has overbooked its seats. © Kyodo News/Imago

“Quantum of the Seas” overbooks their rooms – alternatives not ideal

The “Quantum of the Seas” has overbooked its seats. Some affected guests were informed in a letter that they received directly at the port that unfortunately there was no room left for them. “We regret to inform you that we are currently unable to assign a room number to your reservation.”

Passengers being left behind at the port actually happens more often, as a cruise employee reports. In most cases, however, this happens when travelers return late after a land stop.

Reddit community discusses Royal Carribean’s mistake

In its letter, the company also suggests several alternatives as to what could happen next for the passengers. One option mentioned is to ask for your money back and get a 25 percent voucher for another cruise. It is also suggested to transfer your reservation to a similar trip. A Reddit user shares the letter he received upon arrival.

The Reddit community is angry about the cruise company’s behavior. “This is an offer I would expect months before departure, but not on the same day,” writes one user. It’s not just the cost of the trip itself that needs to be taken into account: “What about expenses like flights and hotels to get to the departure point?” “That would be enough for me to never book with them again,” says another user. In an update, the intended passenger writes that he received a better offer after calling the cruise line.

“Quantum of the Seas” leaves travelers at the port of Brisbane

A spokeswoman for Royal Caribbean also said news.com.authat everyone affected not only got their money back, but will also receive “Future Cruise Credit points” and a free drink package for their next trip. The company apologizes for any inconvenience caused. Royal Carribean did not provide an exact figure for how many people were affected.

The Reddit user writes that about 13 other couples received the letter. According to reports, two of them were still allowed on the ship. Passengers on another cruise suffered even worse. The The journey should have taken three years and the travelers had already sublet or even sold their apartments. Passengers on board one ship with fungal infestation, might have wished that their trip had been canceled too.