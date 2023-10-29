Projections by the Brazilian Cruise Ship Association estimate the creation of 80,000 jobs

With a duration of 195 days (almost 7 months of navigation), the 2023/2024 cruise season will be even longer than its predecessor, with the expectation of offering more than 877 thousand beds, according to Clia Brasil (Brazilian Maritime Cruise Association).

The sector expects to create more than 80,000 jobs in the country, in addition to generating more than R$5 billion in the Brazilian economy, driven by spending by shipping companies, cruisers and crew in the cities of embarkation and disembarkation and visited cities.

This movement benefits sectors such as retail trade – expenses with restaurants, shopping, gifts, food and drinks, as well as transport before and after the trip, tourist tours, transport in the cities visited and accommodation before or after the cruise.

From October 25th to May 7th, Costa Diadema, Costa Fascinosa, Costa Favolosa, MSC Armonia, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Lirica, MSC Musica, MSC Preziosa and MSC Seaview form the group of 9 ships that will depart from the ports of Itajaí (SC) , Maceió, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Santos (SP), in addition to the debutant Port of Paranaguá (PR), and will cover 212 routes, with 763 stopovers.

In total, there will be 19 destinations: Angra dos Reis, Balneário Camboriú, Búzios, Cabo Frio, Fortaleza, Ilha Grande, Ilhabela, Ilhéus, Porto Belo, Recife, including Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este and the ports of embarkation and disembarkation, in addition to the possibility of test stops in Penha and São Francisco do Sul, and slightly more long-term work to make other cities, such as Vitória, viable.

According to Clia Brasil, the 2023/2024 season also reinforces Brazil’s return as a route for important international shipping companies, with 35 long-haul ships, which will make stops at 45 destinations located in 15 Brazilian states, such as Amazonas, Bahia, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Pará, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Alagoas and Rio Grande do Sul.

“After 2022/2023 consolidated itself as the biggest in the last ten years, the 2023/2024 season will certainly be another record, which will keep the cruise industry on an upward path, until we surpass the 805 thousand cruisers of 2011/2012. Last season, we had 802 thousand cruisers”said the president of Clia Brasil, Marco Ferraz.

With information from Brazil Agency.