According to Customer Brazil (Brazilian Association of Maritime Cruises), the 2022/2023 cruise season, which ends in April, should be the biggest in the last 10 years.

The season generated around 48,000 jobs, injecting BRL 3.6 billion into the Brazilian economy – an increase of 240% compared to the 2021/2022 period. The value includes both direct, indirect and induced expenses of shipping companies as well as expenses of cruise passengers and crew.

The estimate is 650 thousand to 700 thousand passengers embarked in the period, more than 4 times above the previous one, which had fewer ships and shorter duration.

The ships Costa Firenze, Costa Fortuna, Costa Favolosa, MSC Armonia, MSC Fantasia, MSC Musica, MSC Preziosa, MSC Seashore and MSC Seaview form the group of 9 cabotage vessels that departed from the ports of Itajaí (SC), Maceió (AL) , Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Salvador (BA) and Santos (SP), with stopovers in 17 destinations, including Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Montevideo and Punta del Este (both in Uruguay), which returned to the routes after a period of restrictions.

According to Clia Brasil, the 2022/2023 season also marked the return of Brazil to the route of shipping companies around the world. There were 35 long-haul ships making stops at 45 destinations distributed in 15 states of the country.

The president of Clia Brasil, Marco Ferraz, celebrated the advances and achievements this season. He also said that the next one should surpass the numbers.

“We are working hard for the present and future of the sector, and this includes the search for new destinations, with some already confirmed for 2023/2024, improvements in infrastructure, costs, and the business environment in Brazil”said Ferraz in a note.

Season 2023/2024

For the next season, from October to May, the sector has positive prospects, with the expectation of offering 840,000 beds, a 6% growth compared to the current season, and injecting around R$ 3.9 billion into the Brazilian economy.

According to Clia Brasil, there will be 9 ships, as in 2022/2023, but with greater capacity. Among the novelties is the confirmation of Paranaguá (PR) as the port of departure.

There is also the possibility of debuting destinations in Santa Catarina, with test stopovers in Penha and São Francisco do Sul, and the long-term work to make cities like Vitória viable.

The next season will also feature 35 long-haul ships, which will stop at 47 destinations in 15 states. They are: Amapá, Amazonas, Pará, Maranhão, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Pernambuco, Alagoas, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul.

“Our focus is that the cruise industry continues to grow, positively impacting the country’s economy, the entire community involved in our activity, the entire tourism chain, such as travel agencies, tour operators, hotels, gastronomy, attractions, among others, beyond the destinations that ships receive”said Marco Ferraz.

