La Spezia – It started today in La Spezia executive phase of the works on the new cruise pier. The secretary Federica Montaresi, the project manager Fabrizio Simonelli and Davide Adreani, special prosecutor of the group of companies awarded the works made up of Fincosit srl – group leader, Agnese Costruzioni and RCM, took part this morning in the inspection in the areas of Calata Paita and gave work begins with the signing of the delivery report.

We will start with the war reclamation superficial and deep areas of water in front of Calata Paita, the launch of the environmental monitoring plan and related activities. The seabed consolidation activities will follow and then move on to the construction phases of the quay structure which will allow the docking of second generation cruise ships on two electrified berths of 393 and 339 metres.

The amount of the procurement contract is 47,894,834.75 euros in addition to 542,461.80 euros for security costs not subject to reduction. The project has an economic spending framework of 57 million and is co-financed by the PNRR complementary fund for 30 million. The expected duration of the works is estimated at 710 days. “The start of construction of the new cruise pier – he commented Mario Sommariva -, constitutes a fundamental stage in the development path of the cruise sector for the port of La Spezia and in the urban transformation in a tourist accommodation key of the areas of Calata Paita which will be affected by the new city Waterfront”.

“The start of work on the new cruise pier in La Spezia is a crucial step in the development path of the cruise sector in Liguria, which enjoys excellent health, but it is also a demonstration of a territory that evolves and transforms, keeping up with the most important European realities – said the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti – This executive phase marks a fundamental moment in the urban transformation of the areas of Calata Paita, which will become the fulcrum of the new city waterfront. And then a unique opportunity to promote tourism and increase the centrality of La Spezia among the main ports of Italy, generating new job opportunities and supporting the economic growth of the Ligurian port network. The commitment in carrying out this project by the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea reflects the strategic importance of investing in the potential of our ports – he concluded – and in the ability to be a driving force for community development and of the local economy”.