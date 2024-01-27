Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

There is a wave of illness on a cruise ship. Travelers are plagued by mysterious symptoms. A spokesman for the shipping company commented.

Jacksonville – Many have experienced it themselves: on a ship, on a plane or on a bus. Suddenly the stomach becomes queasy, dizziness, headaches and nausea set in. A classic motion sickness or kinetosis, as experts say. M. Hill initially thought the same thing when the cruise ship “Elation” left Jacksonville (Florida) and the ocean giant set sail.

Passengers complain of similar symptoms: “My vomit was bright blue”

Other passengers on board complained of the same symptoms. Members of Hill's friend's family were also affected. Then came the realization: “My vomit was bright blue, even though I hadn’t eaten anything blue. And every time I google 'blue vomit,' it has to do with poisoning,” she told the First Coast Newsa US newsroom.

Blue sky, blue sea, blue…: Strange illnesses occurred on a cruise ship. (Symbolic image) © localpic/Imago

With an IV needle in their arm: Passengers experience a cruise in their hospital bed

Other passengers complained of similar symptoms. “My friend that I came with threw up a live parasite,” Hill said. With an IV needle in his arm, Hill said he spent the remaining half of the trip in a hospital bed on the ship.

A spokesman for the affected shipping company Carnival Cruise Lines initially announced News Channel 8 inform that no information can be provided. The ship will be thoroughly cleaned and research will be carried out to determine what triggers the disease. Hill and the passengers received a $95 voucher from the company. After the many cancellations of cruise trips through the Red Sea, now another shock for a cruise company.

Gastrointestinal or food poisoning? Transmission routes are diverse

But now there is clarity: Possible illnesses include gastroenteritis or food poisoning, as the cruise company later said News Channel 8 said. These infections are caused by both viruses and bacteria. Rarely also caused by parasites. Above all Noroviruses and rotaviruses are responsible for gastrointestinal diseases. The best known are Salmonella, Campylobacter and Escherichia coli. Vomiting caused by food poisoning is usually caused by staphylococci, bacteria that produce toxins.

Via food and drinks, objects, from person to person or through contact between animals – the transmission routes are loud infectionprotection.de diverse.

Transmission can be prevented through hygiene measures or the correct preparation of food. And this is exactly where the concerned Hill comes in: “They told us to always wash our hands, but who knows whether the chefs wash their hands.” (mg)