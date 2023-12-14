Nine staff members of Cruise, the offshoot of General Motors that deals with driverless cars, left the company following an accident involving a pedestrian. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, among those leaving the company founded in 2013 by Kyle Vogt and Dan Kan are the chief operating officer and the head of the legal department.

In a statement, the company said that the employees left after an initial review of Cruise's response to the accident on October 2, in which the pedestrian was hit and dragged from one of his driverless cars.