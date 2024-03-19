Home page World

A crew member is said to have forced a vacationer on the cruise ship “MSC Fantasia” to have sexual intercourse. The police were already waiting for him in the port of Mallorca.

Palma – The allegations are serious: A British vacationer is said to have been raped by a crew member from the shipping company MSC Cruises during a cruise trip. The accused 26-year-old was arrested upon the ship's arrival on Friday (March 15) at the port of Palma, the capital of Mallorca.

The cruise ship “MSC Fantasia” was heading from Naples to the Mediterranean island in Spain when the alleged rape is said to have taken place, reported this, among other things Mallorca Magazine. The 26-year-old entertainer and the 33-year-old Brit are said to have initially gotten along well and danced together. In the early hours of the morning, the crew member is said to have forced the woman to have sex. She then informed another employee about the incident.

According to the local newspaper Diary of Mallorca the ship's captain informed the Guardia Civil in Mallorca. When they arrived in Palma, they were already waiting for the accused and arrested him. The crew member was brought before a judge over the weekend.

Alleged rape on cruise ship: entertainer refuses to testify

However, the man is said to have refused to make any statements about the incident and has since been released on conditional terms. According to data from Ultima Hora The accused's cell phone is currently being examined to see whether he might have recorded the crime. The victim has since been taken to hospital for a gynecological examination. The investigation is ongoing. It remains to be seen whether the court in Palma has jurisdiction over the incident, as the alleged rape took place in international waters.

The shipping company MSC Cruises is aware of the incident on board the cruise ship, a spokesman confirmed IPPEN.MEDIA. It was said that this had been “reported to the relevant law enforcement authorities”. The company is supporting the authorities in clarifying the incident. “The safety of our passengers is always our top priority. We have an uncompromising code of conduct and will not tolerate any behavior that endangers our passengers,” the spokesman emphasized to our editorial team.

Recently there have been increasing reports of rape in Mallorca. Last summer, a British holidaymaker was said to have been raped by several men. An American couple on a sailing boat is said to have recently become the victim of a violent crime – three men are charged with double murder.

