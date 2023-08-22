Home page World

For a couple, their cruise in Bari (Italy) ends in absolute disaster: after going ashore, they were left at the port – passengers film the dramatic scene.

Bari – The absolute nightmare has become reality for a couple in the Italian port city of Bari: They have to watch their cruise ship continue the journey without them – for them it ends cruise in a nightmare.

Couple Misses Cruise Ship After Excursion: Desperate Attempt to Board

Like the newspaper La Republica reported, the Italian couple stranded on quay 11 of the port of Bari on Tuesday (15 August). Italy. After a stay on land, the couple should have boarded the Msc Splendida again – but the two stranded can only watch in despair as the cruise ship leaves without them.

The Italian couple desperately tries to persuade the cruise ship captain to stop. © Screenshot Tiktok

From Trieste, the Msc Splendida was supposed to go to Istanbul and back, but for the Italian couple, their original 9-day cruise ended in Bari: On Tuesday, the Splendida, which can accommodate up to 4000 passengers, drove to the port of the southern Italian city of Bari at. The couple was only a few minutes late at the quay.

“Captain, please wait for us. You can do it if you want.” With these words, the man desperately tried to stop the cruise ship. Two cruise passengers filmed the horror scenario with their smartphones and it ended up on TikTok.

Stranded cruise guests: criticism of the cruise captain

The passenger desperately tried to stop the ship. Again and again the man begged: “Please captain, please.” Many users felt sorry for the Italian couple. A user writes: “We would all have been desperate! Suitcases, money, cruise paid, and then you stay back on land”.

Another user writes: “The cruise has schedules and these must be adhered to” and “But guys, let’s put ourselves in their shoes! We would all have been desperate!” But there are also users who also show understanding for the behavior of the captain: “If you overstay for just ten minutes, you have to pay for the berth for a whole day.”

Cruise ship departs without guests: cruise ships cannot turn back

Many users reacted to the video with incomprehension of the captain’s radical behavior. A British tourist told the Daily Mail: “We were at lunch when they made a single announcement for two Italian-sounding names and nothing more.”

MSC Splendida, owned by MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) Cruises. © Koen Van Weel/dpa

The cruise ship waited less than a minute, reports the tourist. “There was little if any effort to find people.” Ugo Patroni Griffi of the Port Authority regretted the incident to the La Republica. “I’m really sorry for this episode.” As popular as cruises are, how dangerous are the trips on the big ship?

But the port manager explains that turning back is simply impossible for cruise ships. These would have to follow a tight timetable and also pay very high mooring costs at the port.

But the port manager explains that turning back is simply impossible for cruise ships. These would have to follow a tight timetable and also pay very high mooring costs at the port.