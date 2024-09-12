Twelve-year-old dies on cruise, boy loses his life falling from the balcony of his room and ending up on the central deck of the Harmony of the Seas

It was supposed to be a relaxing week for celebrate his birthday and instead the cruise, on board the ship Harmony of the Seas by Royal Careanit turned into a nightmare. A 12-year-old boy died falling from the balcony of his cabin: a 20 meter flight which ended with the crash on the central bridge, in front of dozens of people. The rescue efforts to revive him were useless.

According to an initial reconstruction, the young man was playing with some of his peers when, apparently while he was running, he slipped and flew down. According to some witnesses, during the navigation the weather had been bad and the floor was wet from the rain. This may have caused the 12-year-old to lose his balance and fall onto the central deck, where there are bars and restaurants.

“I can’t express how much it meant to me and my family to see so many strangers come to help us – the words of the victim’s mother in a post on Facebook – and to the lady who hugged me, thank you very much because I needed it.” The shipping company expressed its condolences and entrusted the family to medical staff for psychological assistance.